On November 9, 2021, a 6-year-old at Dowell Elementary School received a COVID 19 vaccine they weren’t supposed to receive. According to officials, the student had the same first and last name as another student, but different birthdates. The one given the vaccine did not have parental consent to give the vaccine while the other […] The post Six year old mistakenly vaccinated in Calvert school appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.

CALVERT COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO