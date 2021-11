Eddie Alvarez and Khabib Nurmagomedov have a war of words on Twitter talking about the next worthy title contender in the lightweight division. The lightweight division is absolutely stacked and things have boiled down between two stunning fighters, Justin Gaethje and Islam Makhachev. With both the fighters making a strong case for being the next title contender, the fans and media are torn between whom to campaign for. Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is a former champion and the coach/friend of Islam Makhachev is very adamant that the Dagestani gets the title shot.

