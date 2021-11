Meet the Reese’s Thanksgiving Pie, a new peanut butter cup that is as wide as a basketball and weighs more than a bottle of wine. The “pie” label does not lie. At nine inches wide and 3.4 pounds, the pie is large enough to anchor a Thanksgiving desert, at least for those who can order it in time. Released Monday morning, the pie — only available online at the Hershey’s Store — was sold out by the afternoon.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 8 HOURS AGO