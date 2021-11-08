Ragdoll, Great White and 8 new horror movies and shows releasing this week

See feature review. Available Nov. 5 in theaters. (PG-13) I guess if anyone could give an effective performance playing mostly with no other actors, it would be the star of Cast Away, but even Tom Hanks’ estimable chops can’t quite fill in the blanks in this post-apocalyptic drama. Hanks plays Finch Weinberg, an engineer in St. Louis who appears to be one of the last remaining humans after solar flares have irradiated the earth. Already sick himself with radiation poisoning, Finch makes it his goal to create an artificial-intelligence robot—which eventually calls itself Jeff (Caleb Landry Jones)—to care for Finch’s dog in the event of his death. Director Miguel Sapochnik—an Emmy-winning Game of Thrones veteran—goes admirably low-key with his bleak scenario, with very little external conflict to get in the way of the Finch/Jeff dynamic. And the robot itself is an interesting creation, jittery with the energy of an eager-to-please toddler, matched by Jones’ voice performance. There’s just a problem with the way the dramatic stakes are conveyed, built almost entirely on the notion that Finch’s relationship with the dog is a long-term act of redemption. The character might have resonated more strongly if it felt clearer that Jeff were a companion for Finch himself that he didn’t realize he needed, or if Jeff’s own emotional evolution were more powerfully developed. As it stands, it's a solid enough buddy-road-picture, lacking a little something to kick it into overdrive. Available Nov. 5 via Apple TV+. (PG-13)

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO