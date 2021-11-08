CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

‘Outrage machines attack Sesame Street’; Ted Cruz decries Big Bird getting vaccinated as ‘propoganda’

By Nexstar Media Wire, Nathaniel Rodriguez
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SYxxr_0cpz9f7S00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A seemingly innocent post by Sesame Street icon Big Bird encouraging children to get the COVID-19 vaccine sparked controversy among some conservative figures on Twitter.

The Sesame Street icon and fictional character posted on Twitter Saturday that he got his coronavirus vaccine. This was part of a collaboration between Sesame Street and CNN, who had a town hall for families with the show’s characters, CNN journalist Erica Hill, and Dr. Sanjay Gupta on COVID-19 vaccines Saturday morning.

Stay on top of breaking news and weather with the FOX8 mobile app.

The program coincided with the first COVID-19 vaccines being given for children between the ages of 5 and 11 this weekend.

For many people, the tweet was well received. One Twitter user even pointed out Big Bird’s history of educating children on immunization in the earlier days of the show.

However, others, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, didn’t view the Sesame Street cast’s involvement in promoting the COVID-19 vaccine quite as kindly. Cruz called Big Bird’s tweet “government propaganda…for your 5-year-old.”

The senator later tweeted Sunday afternoon poking fun at the backlash he got for the propaganda, saying liberals were triggered by Big Bird.

Cruz wasn’t the only one to speak out against Big Bird’s vaccination. Lavern Spicer, the Republican candidate for Florida’s 24th Congressional District, also condemned the town hall.

“Sanjay Gupta pushing drugs (vaccine) to kids on Sesame Street is now the cringiest most shameful thing I’ve ever seen! Why are they lying to us??!!” she wrote on Twitter .

However, Florida political strategist Ana Navarro-Cárdenas issued a statement of her own, saying the Republican politicians complaining about Big Bird are acting like 5-year-old’s.

“While these bloviating outrage machines attack Sesame Street, Biden got a deal passed to build actual streets,” she said. “Also, apologies to 5-year-olds.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

'Saturday Night Live' mocks Ted Cruz's anti-Big Bird Stance with 'Sesame Street' parody

After Ted Cruz called Big Bird “government propaganda” on Twitter because that fictional character’s account tweeted about the COVID-19 vaccine, “Saturday Night Live” saw an opportunity to create a fictional new kids’ show from the senator. Titled “Cruz Street” and hosted by Aidy Bryant as Cruz, that sketch opened the Nov. 13 episode of NBC’s late-night comedy show.
U.S. POLITICS
Popculture

'SNL' Shares Ted Cruz's Vision for 'Sesame Street,' Including Pete Davidson's Joe Rogan

Saturday Night Live began this week's episode by introducing viewers to Cruz Street, a new version of Sesame Street hosted by Sen. Ted Cruz, who is still upset over Big Bird getting a COVID-19 vaccine. The sketch gave Aidy Bryant a chance to shine as she played the Texas senator once again. The show aired on a kids version of the far-right cable network Newsmax.
TV & VIDEOS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'SNL' takes kids to Ted Cruz Street with Big Bird

"Saturday Night Live" opened this weekend's show with Sen. Ted Cruz taking kids to "Ted Cruz Street," a play on "Sesame Street," on a channel called "Newsmax Kids." The Texas senator, who was played by Aidy Bryant, welcomed everyone to the show while standing near a stoop. "Hello, I'm Texas...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Texas State
mediaite.com

Saturday Night Live Cold Open Rips Ted Cruz Over Big Bird Vaccine Outrage

Saturday Night Live ripped Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) over his criticism of Sesame Street’s Big Bird promoting Covid vaccines for children. In a “Newsmax Kids” parody Sesame Street episode, the show poked fun at Cruz, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), and podcaster Joe Rogan. “Today’s episode is brought to you...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sanjay Gupta
Person
Erica Hill
Person
Ted Cruz
AOL Corp

Ted Cruz's beef with Big Bird set up a raucous 'SNL' cold open on 'Ted Cruz Street'

Noted professional moron Ted Cruz, the "esteemed" U.S. Senator from Texas, spent time in his taxpaer-funded job in recent days striking up a beef with Big Bird. The towering yellow Sesame Street icon committed what Cruz sees as the cardinal sin of getting a COVID vaccine publicly, and in a way the Senator fears will brainwash kids. So of course, as a new episode of Saturday Night Live arrived over the weekend, comedy vet Aidy Bryant slipped into her blistering Cruz impersonation for a brutal takedown of the Senator and the harmful GOP views he espouses.
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Thumbs: Big Bird for Texas Senate? Ted Cruz challenger vows not to fly to Cancun for winter.

THUMBS DOWN _ Feathers were flying this week after Texas Sen. Ted Cruz took his partisan war against vaccine mandates to Sesame Street, accosting Big Bird on social media for tweeting last weekend that he’d gotten his COVID-19 shot. “My wing is feeling a little sore, but it’ll give my body an extra protective boost that keeps me and others healthy,” the lovable yellow, 8-foot-2 bird wrote. “Government propaganda,” Cruz tweeted back. “…for your 5-year-old!” When Big Bird’s defenders fired back at Cruz on social media, Cruz deemed them “mentally ill” and lamented in his podcast, “All the disasters that are happening, none of them matter. But you mess with Big Bird, holy crap, they lost it.” We have to wonder how he’d diagnose a grown man who spends his platform as a U.S. senator portraying a beloved children’s character as a tool of the deep state. Calling Big Bird the “government” doesn’t make sense anyway, since not a single government dollar goes into the production of the “Sesame Street” show, a spokeswoman for the nonprofit Sesame Workshop confirmed to us Friday. It’s incidents like these that make us wish Cruz would fly the coop. We’re not the only ones. A parody Big Bird account on Twitter quickly launched a run for Senate, announcing Cookie Monster as campaign manager, Elmo as senior adviser and promising to “Bird Back Better.” The parody candidate had 98,000 followers as of Friday. His first campaign pledge? “Big Bird promises to never fly to Cancun when Texas is in trouble.”
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Sesame Street#Wfla#Cnn#Fox8 Mobile#Big Bird#Republican
mynews13.com

Big Bird parody account goes viral, claiming he will unseat Cruz

DALLAS — A group of parody Twitter accounts representing Sesame Street characters has gone viral after trolling Sen. Ted Cruz, who earlier in the week ruffled Big Bird’s feathers when he accused the Muppet character of being a government shill for promoting COVID-19 vaccines for kids. On Nov. 6, Big...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Stephen Colbert Trolls Sen. Ted Cruz With A Blunt 2-Letter Comeback

Stephen Colbert had just two letters for Sen. Ted Cruz after the Texas Republican launched a bizarre attack on Big Bird. Last week, after the “Sesame Street” character tweeted that he had been vaccinated, Cruz replied: “government propaganda... for your 5 year old!”. Colbert fired back in a style true...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Cleveland.com

Tiny Ted Cruz bites Big Bird: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- During the Texas freeze and power outage Senator Ted Cruz flew out to Cancun. With the Covid pandemic, he stuck around showing how small he can be by pecking at Big Bird on twitter for gently endorsing Covid vaccines for children. The Harvard-Princeton grad griped that the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
mediaite.com

‘Are You Angry Yet?’ Dan Abrams Mocks Media Firestorm Over Ted Cruz’s Fight With Big Bird

Dan Abrams took on the major media outrage surrounding Senator Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) ongoing fight against Big Bird urging the public to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Mediaite founder used the latest “Mediaite Moments” segment of his NewsNation show, Dan Abrams Live, to look at how Sesame Street became the latest battleground for vaccines after Big Bird encouraged kids to get inoculated. To make his point, Abrams rolled through multiple Fox News clips where anchors and pundits sneered at Sesame Street’s attempts to encourage public health.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy