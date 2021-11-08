CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerial Footage of Packed Venue Shows How 'Crowd Crushing' Happens

By Rebecca Flood
Newsweek
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The footage has resurfaced in the wake of the tragedy at the Travis Scott concert at Astroworld, which left at least eight people...

Variety

Kylie Jenner & Kardashians Respond to Astroworld Tragedy: ‘Our Family Is in Shock’

The Kardashian-Jenner family has offered their condolences on the tragedy that struck Travis Scott’s Astroworld music festival, leaving eight dead and at least 300 injured from a crowd surge during Scott’s performance. Scott shares a three-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, and the couple is currently expecting their second child together. The beauty mogul and reality star was in attendance at the Houston festival over the weekend with their daughter, Stormi, to support the rapper. “Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events....
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Travis Scott Astroworld Festival: Eyewitnesses Describe Terrifying Crush of Crowd and Panic

As the concert world has cautiously returned from 18 months of pandemic lockdown, festivals have been a major force in that comeback, both for fans and promoters. Yet the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival at Houston’s NRG Park, which left at least eight people dead — including a 14-year-old and a 16-year-old — and more than 300 injured as fans rushed toward the stage during Scott’s headlining performance, showed just how quickly disaster can occur. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and Astroworld promoter Live Nation have pledged to conduct a full investigation.  Multiple reports from attendees allege that security and emergency...
HOUSTON, TX
The Independent

Astroworld Festival: Eight dead and 300 injured after crowd crush during Travis Scott show in Texas

At least eight people are dead and many others have been injured after a crowd surge on the opening night of the Astroworld Festival in Houston, Texas.Some 50,000 people were in attendance at the concert when part of the crowd began to rush towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set shortly after 9pm local time on Friday evening, police said.Livestreamed footage of the event showed the rapper pausing his performance as an ambulance arrived at the venue, NRG Park.The Houston Chronicle reported that Scott stopped multiple times during his 75-minute performance, having spotted fans in distress and requested that...
ENTERTAINMENT
Wrcbtv.com

'Beyond your control.' The recipe for a deadly crowd crush

Houston's sold-out Astroworld Festival was packed Friday night with about 50,000 people in another sign of a nation anxious to escape the pandemic gloom and let loose. Then, just after 9 p.m., with rapper and event organizer Travis Scott performing, the densely packed crowd began pushing toward the illuminated stage, officials said.
TRAVIS SCOTT
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Sylvester Turner
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Noel Gallagher
Vice

The Dangerous Crowd Crush at Astroworld Was Probably Preventable

The horrifying accounts from people who were stuck inside the overpacked stadium raise questions about how crowds like this form in the first place, and whether this dangerous situation could have been avoided. Are large-crowd catastrophes like this impossible-to-predict, once-in-a-generation occurrences—a combination of crowd psychology and terrible chance causing events to spin out of anyone’s control? Or can promoters and local officials take steps to prevent them from forming in the first place?
YOUTUBE
Apple Insider

Apple Music-streamed Astroworld crowd crush kills 8

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Tragedy struck at the Astroworld Festival on Friday, after a crowd surge during theApple Music-streamed Travis Scott performance led to the deaths of 8 people while also injuring over 300 others.
HOUSTON, TX
Shropshire Star

Investigators to examine safety barriers and crowd control after festival crush

The Astroworld tragedy, which claimed eight lives, unfolded when the crowd rushed the stage, squeezing people so tightly they could not breathe. Investigators are expected to examine the design of safety barriers and the use of crowd control in determining what led to a crush of spectators at a Houston music festival that left eight people dead and hundreds more injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Astroworld festival crowd crush claims another life

Bharti Shahani was a 22-year-old college senior. A 22-year-old college senior who was critically injured at the Astroworld festival in Houston has died, the family’s lawyer said, making her the ninth person to die in a crowd surge after fans pushed toward the stage during a performance by headliner Travis Scott.
ACCIDENTS
foxwilmington.com

How to Survive a ‘Crowd Crush’ Stampede at a Concert Like Astroworld

A crowd safety expert says the deadly tragedy at Astroworld was a “preventable disaster” and is sharing tips about what to do if you ever find yourself in a similar situation. “When you start seeing surges and crowd crushes, you want to stop the show, reduce the crowd density,” Paul Wertheimer told Inside Edition. Wertheimer says there are things you can do to survive if you find yourself in a stampede like the one at Astroworld.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Pregnant Kylie Jenner Poses in the Ultimate Little Black Dress for "Date Night" With Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner's stylish date night outfit might inspire your next shopping trip. After stepping out for dinner with Travis Scott on Nov. 3, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum took to Instagram to give her 279 million followers a peek at her ensemble. Kylie wore a black leather coat over a matching mini dress and accessorized her look with a designer handbag, drop earrings and a pair of sneakers. She also posted pictures of a table decorated with candles and roses and captioned the photo series, "Date night." Her little black dress gave fans another glimpse at her baby bump. Kylie and Travis confirmed in September they're expecting their second child together. The 24-year-old makeup mogul and...
CELEBRITIES
