CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Column: Tin ticks all the commodity supercycle boxes

By Andy Home
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Wv5m_0cpz8zYx00

LONDON (Reuters) - Tin remains the superstar of the London Metal Exchange (LME) industrial metals pack.

At $37,350 a tonne LME three-month tin is up 77% since the start of the year, far outstripping aluminium, which is the second-strongest performer with a gain of “only” 26%.

The London tin market has been characterised by extreme supply tightness since February. The premium for cash metal closed last week at $1,050 a tonne, a level that was unprecedented until this year.

LME stocks total only 720 tonnes, having failed to rebuild despite the huge incentive for physical delivery. Shanghai Futures Exchange inventory is down to 1,256 tonnes and between them the two terminal markets hold enough tin to cover a minimal two days of global demand.

There have been a couple of flash crashes in recent months and there could be more. But even if blown 20% off course by a tsunami of selling, tin would still be priced close to pre-2021 historical highs.

If a supercycle means a permanent shift higher in pricing, then tin ticks the right boxes.

REPRICING TIN

LME tin is expected to average $30,580 a tonne next year, according to the 16 analysts who participated in the most recent Reuters base metals poll.

The lowest forecast was $25,250, significantly above the most bullish forecast of $22,000 made in the January poll, which generated a mean expectation for prices to average $19,800 a tonne in 2022.

It’s clear there has been a fundamental rethink about tin’s long-term pricing environment.

Fitch Solutions is just one of many to make upward revisions to price expectations. It has just lifted its 2022 forecast from $26,000 to $32,500 a tonne.

Fitch analysts expect “the tin market’s fundamentals to ease slightly going into 2022, driven by supply increases” but “to remain on a firm uptrend in the coming decade” with an average price of $35,500 by 2030.

SUPPLY INCENTIVE

The common theme behind these elevated forecasts is that tin needs a period of sustained higher pricing to provide the incentive to boost supply.

The global supply chain, which is dominated by a handful of producers, has been profoundly shaken by COVID-19 and some sort of normalisation is expected over the coming months.

Malaysia’s MSC is hoping to restore capacity after a series of furnace failures and lockdown measures while China’s producers appear to have largely escaped the country’s latest energy crunch. Chinese tin production rose by 2.8% month on month in October and cumulative output was up by 15.1% over the first 10 months of the year.

China has flipped to being a net exporter of refined tin this year to the tune of 9,800 tonnes. Shipments of 1,107 tonnes in September included 291 tonnes to the Netherlands, 225 tonnes to Italy and 40 tonnes to Romania, attesting to the gaps that have opened up in the European physical supply chain.

However, Chinese producers have become increasingly reliant for raw material on neighbouring Myanmar, which has emerged as the world’s third-largest supplier over the past decade.

Tin has a long history of big geological finds by artisanal miners and Myanmar is the most recent example, albeit one that is already showing signs of grade depletion.

Investment in the official mining sector, by contrast, has remained extremely patchy, with tin falling below the radar of both investors and larger mining companies.

If that is to change, the price will have to move into a higher range and stay there for a couple of years to attract serious investment in new production capacity.

DEMAND REBOOT

The reason the tin market needs more supply is because its usage profile has changed in the past 10 years, positioning it to benefit from the energy transition and a fourth industrial revolution.

Although commonly associated with the tin can, packaging accounted for only about 12% of global refined tin usage last year, according to the International Tin Association (ITA).

The biggest share of last year’s demand - 48% - came from the electronics sector, where tin is used to solder circuit boards. And booming demand for electronic goods is expected to drive a 7.2% surge in global tin usage this year, the ITA’s annual survey of tin users showed.

Consumers will try to reduce tin usage, but miniaturisation of tin solders has been a running sectoral theme for the past decade and one that is reaching its technical limits. Indeed, tin should benefit from the final stages of the phase-out of lead in soldering over the next couple of years.

The energy transition and the so-called internet of things just ticks more boxes for tin use whether it be in electric vehicles, photovoltaic cells or 5G infrastructure.

SUPERCYCLE METAL

Tin has been described as the forgotten foot-soldier of the green energy transition. It’s the metal that slips between the cracks and still doesn’t attract nearly as much media coverage as lithium, nickel and copper.

But it is showing every sign of being the first to experience a pricing supercycle.

Demand has changed structurally from the days when most tin went into cans of long-life foods. The metal is literally hard-wired into all things electronic, opening up an ever broader spectrum of next-generation usage.

Supply, by contrast, has been challenged to the point that the ITA estimates that the global refined tin market registered supply deficits in four out of the five years before 2020.

The official mining sector has suffered from decades of underinvestment and it is arguable that tin has avoided a supply crunch before now thanks only to artisanal finds.

Relying on chance discoveries by the informal sector is not a sustainable supply solution in any sense of the word.

The newly minted consensus among analysts is that tin pricing has to go super-cyclical to balance the market over the coming years.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Energy markets could see a 'series of crunches' as demand grows, oil expert Dan Yergin says

There is a disconnect between the "realities of the dynamics of the [oil] market" and the policies that are being implemented, said Daniel Yergin of IHS Markit. International oil companies are under pressure to cut investments into traditional energy production at a time when demand for oil is growing, and that has led to "preemptive underinvestment" in supply, he said.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Philippine peso falls, broader Asian FX subdued

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR ` Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 114.290 114.12 -0.15 Sing dlr 1.352 1.3532 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 27.777 27.782 +0.02 Korean won 1180.400 1178.4 -0.17 Baht 32.730 32.72 -0.03 Peso 50.280 50.13 -0.30 Rupiah 14210.000 14210 0.00 Rupee 74.483 74.4825 0.00 Ringgit 4.161 4.16 -0.01 Yuan 6.382 6.3839 +0.03 Change so far in 2021 Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move Japan yen 114.290 103.24 -9.67 Sing dlr 1.352 1.3209 -2.32 Taiwan dlr 27.777 28.483 +2.54 Korean won 1180.400 1086.20 -7.98 Baht 32.730 29.96 -8.46 Peso 50.280 48.01 -4.51 Rupiah 14210.000 14040 -1.20 Rupee 74.483 73.07 -1.90 Ringgit 4.161 4.0400 -2.90 Yuan 6.382 6.5283 +2.29 (Compiled by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
agrinews-pubs.com

Commodity Insight: What a week it was

There was limited bullish or bearish news over the weekend and consequently most analysts were predicting a subdued week of trading. Instead, virtually all markets caught a stiff bid on Monday and the session turned out to be quite bullish and eye-popping volatile. The strength Monday sparked the rest of...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Goldman Sachs predicts years-long commodities supercycle

LONDON (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs on Tuesday reiterated its prediction of a commodities supercycle driven by a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and stimulus measures that will boost demand. “We expect a structural bull market in commodities, very similar to what we saw in the 2000s or the 1970s,” Jeffrey Currie,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tin#Ticks#Energy Transition#Infrastructure#The London Metal Exchange#Lme#Shanghai Futures Exchange#Fitch Solutions
investing.com

Will Rally In Commodity Prices Continue?

Some interesting factors are currently affecting commodity prices. Supply chain bottlenecks, unpredictable demand from economies reopening, geo-political tensions, climate change policies are just a few examples. I find it helpful to review the state of the commodities market periodically. Let's take a look at lumber, Cash Crops, and iron ore...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Column: China's bifurcated commodity imports show economy's struggles

LAUNCESTON, Australia (Reuters) - China’s imports of major commodities in October showed the extent of the struggles of the world’s second-biggest economy with energy shortages. There was strength in imports of natural gas and coal, but weakness in crude oil, iron ore and copper. In effect, the October data reflected...
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

BNEF Talk: Net Zero Meets the Supercycle

David Doherty, head of EMEA oil research at BloombergNEF, talks about how commodity prices, from copper to crude oil, are rallying to multi-year highs. This talk was given at the BNEF Summit London on October 18, 2021.
INDUSTRY
kdal610.com

Oil prices slide amid fears of supply boost, weaker demand

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Crude oil prices skidded on Monday, under pressure from expectations of higher supplies and weakening demand. Brent crude futures fell 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $81.59 a barrel, as of 0151 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lost 58 cents, or 0.7%, to $80.21 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Netherlands
Country
China
Reuters

Saudi PIF nearly triples U.S. stock holdings; adds Walmart, Pinterest

DUBAI, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, nearly tripled its holdings of U.S.-listed stocks to $43.45 billion in the third quarter, adding shares of Alibaba Group , Walmart (WMT.N) and Pinterest (PINS.N). Its U.S.-listed stock holdings in the quarter ended Sept. 30...
MARKETS
Reuters

Mining, banking stocks dent Australia shares in all-sector retreat

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares dropped on Tuesday, pulled down by mining and banking sectors, as investors maintained a cautious stance ahead of the U.S. retail sales data that is expected to reveal signs of any impact inflation has had on consumer spending. The S&P/ASX 200 index was down...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FOREX-Euro crumbles; traders wait on U.S. consumer test

SYDNEY, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The euro was huddled at a 16-month low on Tuesday while the dollar was firm as traders awaited U.S. retail sales data, wary a strong reading could stoke inflation and add pressure on the Federal Reserve to hike rates. Talks between U.S. President Joe Biden...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

After rally in U.S. retailers, investors eye upcoming reports

NEW YORK, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Recent gains in U.S. retailer shares could be put to the test in the coming days as top companies in the sector report quarterly results and investors hunt for clues about how well they have managed supply chain problems. Retail companies have had a...
RETAIL
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot producers lift Toronto index to record high

(Updates prices, adds analyst comments) Nov 12 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector. At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock...
STOCKS
casinobeats.com

Capecod acquisition ‘ticks all the boxes’ for Greentube

Greentube has strengthened its presence in the Italian market via the acquisition Capecod Solutions, which has been part of Novomatic Italia for the past four years. The integration of the group’s products is designed to further the Greentube’s geographical expansion via a widened product portfolio, with a particular focus on Italy.
ECONOMY
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-TSX retreats from record high as inflation spooks investors

TORONTO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as investors worried that accelerating inflation could lead to central banks raising interest rates more rapidly than expected, with the index pulling back from a record high the day before. The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index ended...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

225K+
Followers
238K+
Post
113M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy