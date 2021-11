It's been a long time since we've seen so many high-profile moves in one month, but the 2021 summer transfer window saw the game's two best players of the modern era, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, join new clubs. Ronaldo made a sensational return to his former club, Manchester United, after three seasons at Juventus, while Messi left Barcelona as a free agent once talks broke down over a new contract, signing with Paris Saint-Germain less than a week later.

