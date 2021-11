Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is out for Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks because of a leg injury, according to Duane Rankin of AZCentral.com. The 23-year-old was held out of Phoenix's contest against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday after being diagnosed with a right leg contusion. He appeared to have suffered the injury last week against the Cleveland Cavaliers when he exited the game in the third quarter and didn't return.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO