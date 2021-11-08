Latest Australian Firm Launches In UK

CNG Energy has become the latest UK energy supplier to collapse as soaring gas prices continue to strangle the industry.The company, which supplies around 41,000 business customers, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that it will cease to trade due to “extremely high” wholesale energy prices.It means six energy suppliers have collapsed this week alone, with 19 failures since the start of September.We’re very sad to say that CNG Energy Ltd is ceasing to trade. CNG customers supply won’t be interrupted and Ofgem is moving you to a new supplier soon. This will happen automatically. For links to Ofgem and Citizen's Advice...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 12 DAYS AGO