Economy

Latest Australian Firm Launches In UK

By Christopher Niesche
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustralian NewLaw firm LegalVision is to expand its tech-driven fixed-fee legal advice offering to...

www.law.com

Law.com

Australian Firms Post Strong Profits But Cost Pressures Emerge

Law firm profits in Australia have grown by over 12% in the past year, but firms expect profit growth to slow as they pay more for lawyers and reconnect in person with clients, according to the CommBank Legal Market Pulse. The annual survey reveals firms bounced back more quickly from...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Most Top UK Law Firm Offices Are Less Than Half Full

It has been several months since lockdown restrictions eased in the U.K. but lawyers at many of the largest firms are still reluctant to return to the office. More than three quarters say their office is less than half full on a typical day, according to a straw poll of 30 senior U.K. lawyers.
ECONOMY
thepaypers.com

Volume launches in UK

Volume, a payments company, has launched in the UK, led by former employees of World Remit and Mastercard. According to Volume, its mission is to simplify and improve the checkout experience for commercial apps. They aim to provide a checkout experience that does not require the clients to enter bank...
ECONOMY
cdcgamingreports.com

Gambling firms among heaviest radio advertisers in UK during school run

Gambling companies are among the heaviest advertisers on radio during “school run” hours when millions of children are in the car, according to research that prompted warnings about their exposure to promotions for the national lottery, online casinos and sports betting. Data shows gambling came second in a list of...
LOTTERY
The Independent

The Latest: UK to invest $285M in small reactor research

The Latest on the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow: LONDON — Britain is investing some 210 million pounds ($285 million) in small nuclear reactor research as the government seeks alternatives to fossil fuels amid fears over rising gas prices.The investment, which will be matched with some 250 million pounds($340 million) from the private sector, comes amid hope the small modular reactors could be in use by the 2030s. Such reactors would have the potential to be less expensive and more easily moved, supporters say.The recipient of the government funds, Rolls-Royce SMR, estimates that each small modular reactor it hopes...
INDUSTRY
prweek.com

US travel PR firm JPR buys UK agency Sadler & Co

JPR, founded in the US in 2005, already has a London office, which has been led by senior MD Emma Hartland-Mahon (pictured below). She says the acquisition of Sadler & Co will double the size of its operation here. Sarah Richards, Sadler & Co’s MD for the past four years,...
BUSINESS
irei.com

Blackstone purchases Australian self-storage firm

Funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners have acquired Fort Knox Self-Storage, which is based in Melbourne, Australia. The financial terms were not disclosed. The transaction marks one of the largest self-storage transactions in Australia. Fort Knox is one of the leading self-storage solutions providers in Victoria with 11 state-of-the-art...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

COP26: UK to force financial firms to publish plans for achieving Net Zero

Speaking at the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, chancellor Rishi Sunak says the UK Government will force financial institutions and UK-listed companies to publish plans on how they will decarbonise and transition to net zero. Outlining the plans, Sunak told the coference that the UK aims to become be the...
ECONOMY
Law.com

The Best Law Firms for UK Pro Bono, 2021

After months of research, Law.com International can reveal the 10 best law firms for pro bono in the U.K., as the country celebrates its 20th annual Pro Bono Week. In what has been a particularly busy year for pro bono matters in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, 45 large commercial law firms submitted their pro bono figures for the past year to be considered as one of the firms with the best practices in the country.
ECONOMY
The Independent

CNG Energy becomes latest UK supplier to collapse

CNG Energy has become the latest UK energy supplier to collapse as soaring gas prices continue to strangle the industry.The company, which supplies around 41,000 business customers, confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that it will cease to trade due to “extremely high” wholesale energy prices.It means six energy suppliers have collapsed this week alone, with 19 failures since the start of September.We’re very sad to say that CNG Energy Ltd is ceasing to trade. CNG customers supply won’t be interrupted and Ofgem is moving you to a new supplier soon. This will happen automatically. For links to Ofgem and Citizen's Advice...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK meat firms exporting animals due to lack of butchers -trade body

BELFAST, Nov 3 (Reuters) - British meat producers have begun exporting beef carcasses to the European Union for butchering before re-importing them due to labour shortages in the wake of Brexit, The British Meat Processors Association (BMPA) said on Wednesday. Beef carcasses have been put on lorries and sent by...
AGRICULTURE
shorelinemedia.net

Yahoo is latest foreign tech firm to leave China

Yahoo Inc. says it has pulled out of China, citing an "increasingly challenging business and legal environment." Yahoo is the second large U.S. technology company in recent weeks to reduce its operations in China. (Nov. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license...
BUSINESS
CoinTelegraph

Blockchain forensics firm Chainalysis opens Australian office

Leading blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis is opening its first Australian office in Canberra, coinciding with the news it has partnered with the Commonwealth Bank on its plans to offer crypto trading to 6.5 million app users. Chainalysis, which was valued at $4.2 billion at its Series E funding round in...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Hausfeld Takes On ComparetheMarket.com in Latest UK Group Action

Hausfeld has filed an opt-out claim on behalf of over 20 million U.K. home insurance consumers against the companies behind ComparetheMarket.com, marking the latest in a stream of group litigation orders being brought before U.K. courts. The firm is representing Home Insurance Consumer Action, which claims that ComparetheMarket’s “anti-competitive conduct”...
ECONOMY
BBC

COP26: UK firms forced to show how they will hit net zero

Most big UK firms and financial institutions will be forced to show how they intend to hit climate change targets, under proposed Treasury rules. By 2023, they will have to set out detailed public plans for how they will move to a low-carbon future - in line with the UK's 2050 net-zero target.
ENVIRONMENT
AUTOCAR.co.uk

UK firm launches portable EV charger for urban drivers

Suitcase-sized ZipCharge Go device aims to deliver enough charge for the average UK commute. A British technology firm has revealed a first-of-its-kind portable EV charger, aimed at electric car owners that can't plug in at home. The ZipCharge Go is a suitcase-sized charger set to go on sale in 2022....
ELECTRONICS
pharmaceutical-journal.com

LloydsPharmacy parent company sells UK businesses to private equity firm

McKesson, which owns LloydsPharmacy, has agreed to sell all of its UK businesses to pan-European asset management group Aurelius. Announced on 1 November 2021, the transaction includes the sale of McKesson UK businesses LloydsPharmacy, LloydsDirect and AAH Pharmaceuticals, among others, and is expected to be finalised in 2022. In a...
BUSINESS

