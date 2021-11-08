CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

U.S. Security Hacks Linked to Chinese Cyber-Espionage Group

By Isabel van Brugen
Newsweek
Newsweek
 7 days ago
The group was "interested in stealing credentials, maintaining access and gathering sensitive files from victim networks," a cybersecurity firm...

realcleardefense.com

How Powerful Is China’s Military?

Editor’s Note: Having distilled the 2021 China Military Power Report (CMPR)’s key findings into a six-page summary last week, Dr. Andrew S. Erickson now offers his big-picture conclusions and recommendations. Q: What’s the biggest revelation from this year’s CMPR?. A: New projections concerning PRC nuclear weapons buildup are clearly the...
MILITARY
healthitsecurity.com

Hackers Hit Healthcare, Other Sectors With Cyber Espionage Attacks

- Unidentified hackers breached at least nine organizations in the energy, technology, education, defense, and healthcare sectors in a large-scale cyber espionage attack, Palo Alto Networks discovered, with the help of National Security Agency (NSA) officials. NSA and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) officials are actively tracking the threat.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bloomberglaw.com

U.S. Blacklists NSO Group, Other Firms Over Cyber Acts (3)

Israeli companies added to Commerce ‘entity list’ over spyware. , as well as companies based in Russia and Singapore, to a list of entities banned from receiving exports from American companies, citing their roles in developing and supplying spyware and hacking tools. Israel’s NSO -- the maker of Pegasus spyware...
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. blacklists Israeli hacking tool vendor NSO Group

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department added Israel's NSO Group and Candiru to its trade blacklist on Wednesday, saying they sold spyware to foreign governments that used the equipment to target government officials, journalists and others. Positive Technologies of Russia, and Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE LTD,...
ECONOMY
Bank Info Security

NSA Reports: Espionage Group Breaches Critical Systems

Threat actors have breached critical systems internationally by exploiting a recently patched vulnerability in Zoho’s ManageEngine product ADSelfService Plus, according to researchers at cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks' Unit 42. The research report was published in collaboration with the National Security Agency's Cybersecurity Collaboration Center. The attackers, likely a Chinese...
PUBLIC SAFETY
China
realcleardefense.com

What Is Cyber-Terrorism, and Is It a Threat to U.S. National Security?

The primary defense and security concerns of the 21st-century have been and will continue to be driven by the strategic phenomena of cyberspace and terrorism.[i] However, there are several competing definitions of both cyberspace and terrorism, and there is no universally accepted definition for many cyber-related activities (i.e. cyber-terrorism, cyber-warfare, and cyber-crime). Cyber-terrorism is often loosely defined as the “convergence of terrorism and cyberspace,” which allows for a wide range of interpretation and confusion.[ii] This paper provides a more pragmatic definition of cyber-terrorism by addressing the nuances of previously proposed definitions in order to help the U.S. national security apparatus address current and future threats. Additionally, it will discuss what constitutes a cyber-terror attack and how it differs from other cyber-crimes. Lastly, it will then determine what threat, if any, cyber-terrorism poses to U.S. national security. To do so, I will first provide definitions for both cyberspace and terrorism which are helpful for understanding the distinct phenomenon of cyber-terrorism.
TECHNOLOGY
Apple Insider

US says NSO Group & Pegasus hacking tool are national security risks

The NSO Group, developer of iPhone hacking tool Pegasus, has been added to the U.S. Department of Commerce's Entity List, banning imports as a national security issue. Four foreign companies have been added to the Entity List by the Commerce Department's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS). NSO Group, Israel's Candiru, Russia's Positive Technologies and Singapore's Computer Security Initiative Consultancy PTE are all listed for engaging in activities contrary to the national security.
TECHNOLOGY
AFP

US court convicts Chinese intelligence agent of economic espionage

A Chinese intelligence officer was convicted in US federal court Friday of economic espionage in an alleged state-backed effort to steal technology from US and French aerospace firms, the Justice Department said. The Justice Department said at the time that a Chinese state-owned aerospace company had been trying to develop an engine like GE's for use in China-made aircraft.
FOREIGN POLICY
Agriculture Online

U.S. hits REvil ransomware group linked to attack on JBS

The Justice Department is seeking extradition of a Ukranian man on ransomware charges and has seized $6.1 million in alleged ransom payments from a Russian man, said Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday. Both men were part of the REvil cybercriminal gang linked to an attack that shut down JBS cattle slaughter plants in the United States, Canada and Australia in early summer.
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US military tries out Israeli tricks for anti-China defense in Guam

The US has been reportedly testing the Israeli-made Iron Dome air defense system on the Pacific island of Guam, which hosts the closest American military bases to China. The ongoing tests in Guam are scheduled to continue until December, the Wall Street Journal has reported, without expanding on how successful they've been.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Examiner

US pays China for an unenforceable climate deal

John Kerry's art of the deal goes something like this: He makes a laborious public spectacle of his herculean efforts to reach an agreement, and then, he gives up anything he has to in order to get a deal — any deal. Kerry then proclaims that the deal is world-changing as the other party completely ignores its commitments.
U.S. POLITICS
