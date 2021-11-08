White & Case Latest to Uplift London Associate Pay

This lawsuit was surfaced on Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Luis A. Santos and Cymoril White of FordHarrison have stepped in to defend Publix Super Markets in a pending employment discrimination lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 9 in Florida Southern District Court by Saenz & Anderson, pursues claims on behalf of a Christian bakery worker who contends that she was subjected to harassment and retaliation based on her refusal to work on Sundays. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodolfo A. Ruiz II, is 0:21-cv-62050, Stewart v. Publix Super Markets, Inc.
Shearman & Sterling’s capital markets partner, Alan Yeung has left the firm to join Clifford Chance in Hong Kong. Yeung is a U.S.-qualified lawyer who advises on equity and debt offerings of securities into the U.S., including initial public offerings, high yield and investment grade bond offerings, and Rule 144A/Regulation S placements.
DLA Piper partner Vincent Keaveny has been sworn in as the Lord Mayor of the City of London, becoming the 693rd postholder of the historic title and the first Irish person to hold the position. Keaveny, who has been a partner in DLA Piper’s London office since 2015 when he...
Reed Smith’s latest London newly-qualified associates will take home a range of base salaries from £100,000 to £132,500, calculated dependent on hours billed. If NQ lawyers hit their target of 1700 billable hours then they will take home a base rate of £107,500, up from £90,000, a person at the firm said on Monday. That new rate is in line with several U.K. led firms, including Allen & Overy and Linklaters.
Boies Schiller Flexner is hiring a four-partner led team from an Italian boutique firm for the opening of its new Milan office, announced last week. The three founding partners Luigi M. Macioce, Alessia Allegretti and Stefano Zonca, are joining from Italian independent firm RP Legal & Tax, according to a statement by Boies.
Sanford Stark joins longtime colleague Michael Desmond as a co-leader of the firm's global tax controversy practice. The pair worked together at the DOJ, McKee Nelson and Bingham McCutchen. The U.S. isn't alone among nations looking to increase tax revenue and cut down on avoidance. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has...
Gary LeClair wants out of a $120 million suit brought by the bankruptcy trustee for LeClairRyan. He claims to have personally lost $2 million from the firm's collapse. He details the firm's history of evaluating outsourcing opportunities, prior to a 2018 deal with UnitedLex. LeClairRyan co-founder Gary LeClair continues to...
Here's your round-up of the law firms and lawyers around the country being tapped to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients. Welcome to “Who Got the Work?℠,” a weekly column that highlights the law firms and lawyers around the country who are being brought in to handle key cases and close major deals for their clients.
Greenberg Traurig has hired a real estate finance partner from the London office of Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner in a further boost to its ranks in the city. The firm is set to bring on board Daniyal Ansari, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. Ansari has been a partner at BCLP since 2015. Prior to joining BCLP, Ansari was a partner at Eversheds Sutherland for seven years.
Several midsize law firms are boosting starting pay for associates next year in a bid to stay competitive. The latest Am Law Second Hundred firm to announce a pay raise is Stoel Rives, which is boosting pay by at least $10,000 for all associates beginning Jan. 1, Law.com reports. “Associates...
Morris James was honored at the Turnaround Management Association annual conference, where the firm was presented with the “Small Company Turnaround/Transaction of the Year” award. The TMA recognized Morris James for its work representing the Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors to the estate of Valeritas Holdings Inc. and its affiliated...
Stoel Rives will increase starting pay for all associates, up to $190,000 in some markets, effective Jan. 1. The move matches action taken by other Am Law 200 firms, including Armstrong Teasdale and Hanson Bridgett. Flexible working arrangements and DEI commitments are also boosting recruitment and retention efforts. Stoel Rives...
This year alone, broadcasters will be responsible for nearly $3.5 million in Federal Communications Commission costs to oversee the Universal Service Fund that deals with interstate long-distance carriers, in addition to nearly 20% of all broadband costs – even though broadcasters do not benefit directly from the Commission’s broadband activities. It is why the National Association of Broadcasters is continuing its effort to convince the FCC to rethink how it determines how much radio and TV stations are required to pay in annual regulatory fees.
Recent news outlets (Axios, Forbes, and more) have been reporting the latest decision by LinkedIn to pay their employee resource group (ERG) global co-chairs $10,000 per year. Most of the opinions published on this development are positive, noting that ERG work is voluntary, done outside of normal working hours, and often focuses on helping the organization achieve its business objectives.
A 29-year veteran attorney resigned after being investigated by a grievance committee for misappropriating $160,344 of $2.23 million mistakenly deposited by an energy-company client into his escrow account. Manhattan lawyer Adam A. Berman, who, according to a LinkedIn profile and his law firm’s website, has run Adam Berman & Associates...
Long-term hybrid working arrangements may finally drive law firms to office hoteling. However, demand for lawyers is preventing firms from taking away assigned offices. Law firms experimenting with hoteling aren't breaking down office walls. Instead, they're using the reduction in offices to improve shared spaces and add amenities. High demand...
Law firm profits in Australia have grown by over 12% in the past year, but firms expect profit growth to slow as they pay more for lawyers and reconnect in person with clients, according to the CommBank Legal Market Pulse. The annual survey reveals firms bounced back more quickly from...
One of the more protectionist laws that applies to U.S. coastal trade is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, commonly know as the Jones Act, after its sponsor Senator Wesley Jones of Washington state. Among other provisions that pertain to personal-injury claims, the Jones Act imposes restrictions upon vessels plying the cabotage or coastwise trade. Specifically, only U.S. flag vessels are permitted to carry persons or merchandise between points in the United States; foreign flag vessels are prohibited from doing so. The Act serves to promote the U.S. merchant marine industry by requiring the employment of "Jones Act vessels" staffed with U.S. merchant mariners.
Amazon will pay $500,000 toward the state's enforcement of consumer protection laws. Amazon agreed to speed up disclosures of workplace COVID infections to employees and health officials. Attorney General Rob Bonta would not say whether enforcement actions against other companies are in the works. Amazon.com Services will pay $500,000 and...
