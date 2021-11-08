White & Case Latest to Uplift London Associate Pay

One of the more protectionist laws that applies to U.S. coastal trade is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, commonly know as the Jones Act, after its…. One of the more protectionist laws that applies to U.S. coastal trade is the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, commonly know as the Jones Act, after its sponsor Senator Wesley Jones of Washington state. Among other provisions that pertain to personal-injury claims, the Jones Act imposes restrictions upon vessels plying the cabotage or coastwise trade. Specifically, only U.S. flag vessels are permitted to carry persons or merchandise between points in the United States; foreign flag vessels are prohibited from doing so. The Act serves to promote the U.S. merchant marine industry by requiring the employment of “Jones Act vessels” staffed with U.S. merchant mariners.

