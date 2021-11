The COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors “has been a very challenging thing to navigate,” as shown by the “evolution of guidance,” as well as the lawsuits attempting to challenge it, Justin Chiarodo, partner in and chair of the government contractors practice group at the law firm Blank Rome LLP, told Government Executive earlier this week. Chiarodo and his firm’s clients have concerns about how the mandate could impact the supply chain crisis and labor shortages. He also pointed out that on November 17, the Federal Acquisition Regulatory Council is poised to submit a report on its rule that will amend contracts to incorporate the vaccine mandate. Here are some of the other recent headlines you might have missed.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO