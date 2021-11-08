Camber Capital raises Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) to 5.9%, Files 13D

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR") (NASDAQ: NESR)(NASDAQ: NESRW), a national, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced an investment in Qube Technologies ("Qube"), a provider of continuous emissions monitoring technology that enables oil and gas operators to better detect, measure, and reduce methane and other greenhouse gas ("GHG") emissions. Founded in 2018, Qube continuously collects gas concentration, atmospheric, and other operational data to locate, quantify, and classify emissions by source and severity. In 2021, Qube received the world's first regulatory approval to replace standard leak detection and repair ("LDAR") practices with Qube's continuous monitoring platform, which has been shown to lead to faster repairs that vastly reduce emissions and improve operational performance and safety.

