Camber Capital raises Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (OSUR) to 5.9%, Files 13D

 7 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. In a 13D filing on OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR), hedge fund Camber Capital Management LLC disclosed a 5.9%, or 4,250,000 share, stake in the company. This is up 18.88% from the 3,575,000 shares previously held....

