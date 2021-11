If you have a pretty old Android device and you rely on WhatsApp for most of your communications, we have bad news for you. Starting November 1, 2021, the Facebook, or rather Meta-owned messaging app will stop supporting devices that are running on Android 4.0.4 and older. So if you want to keep using the app, you have no other option but to switch to newer Android smartphones. Given how many devices are running on 4.1 and newer, you won’t run out of options.

