It’s the fourth stop of the 2021 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Series as we get set for NHK Trophy 2021. This year’s figure skating grand prix will take play in Tokyo, Japan and will feature Vincent Zhou, Tomoki Hiwatashi and Camden Pulkinen on the men’s side along with Alysa Liu and Amber Glenn on the women’s side. Zhou will be looking to repeat his success from last month when he took gold at Skate America in Las Vegas. This weekend’s coverage will vary in availability depending on the day. Live coverage will be broadcast exclusively on Peacock while Sunday’s recap coverage on TV will be available via NBC, fuboTV and Peacock.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO