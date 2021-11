We’ve been waiting for some good stories involving Reddington and Dembe on The Blacklist season 9. Now, we’re getting a better sense that some of those are coming. Are we about to learn more about why Dembe and Reddington separated six months after the death of Liz, or what led Hisham Tawfiq’s character to become an FBI agent? We can’t confirm any of that; yet, we’re starting to get a sense that Dembe’s new career could pose some problems as the Bureau and Reddington work on a new case. That makes sense, given that it’s a pretty-hard sell for someone tied to so much crime trying to also be within federal law enforcement.

TV SERIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO