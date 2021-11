I know there are lots of memes on social media that show images of bugs with the caption, "KILL IT WITH FIRE," but that doesn't mean you should actually do it!. Emergency services were called to Gray's Lake Apartments on Fleur Drive in Des Moines around midnight on Monday morning, November 8th to put out a fire. According to a new article from KCCI, nobody was injured because of the fire, but several people had to relocate because of the incident. The article says that "smoke filled the entire building, so even though only four apartments had any damage, they [took] extra precautions and [evacuated] three other units because of all the smoke that filled the building."

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO