A Philadelphia man returning home from a casino was thrown in the back of a U-Haul, taken to a basement somewhere and robbed. The man told police he noticed the moving van parked in front of his home in the city’s Crescentville section after he returned from the Parx Casino in Bensalem around 1 a.m. Sunday, Action News 6 ABC is reporting.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO