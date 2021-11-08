CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biotech Acquisition (BIOT) and Blade Therapeutics Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

 7 days ago

Proposed merger to create publicly traded biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cutting-edge treatments for debilitating fibrotic and neurodegenerative diseases. Combined company expected to have post-transaction enterprise value of approximately $352.8 million.

StreetInsider.com

Addex to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Israel Virtual Conference

Geneva, Switzerland, November 15, 2021 - Addex Therapeutics (SIX: ADXN, Nasdaq: ADXN), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering allosteric modulation-based drug discovery and development, announced today that CEO, Tim Dyer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Israel Virtual Conference.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Tarena Int'l (TEDU) and Buyer Group Terminate Merger Agreement

Tarena International, Inc. (Nasdaq: TEDU), a leading provider of adult professional education and childhood & adolescent quality education services in China, today announced that the Company and the buyer group (the "Buyer Group Parties") consisting of Mr. Han Shaoyun, Ascendent Capital Partners III, L.P., Kidedu Holdings Limited ("Parent"), Kidarena Merger Sub, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent ("Merger Sub") and Kidtech Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mr. Han Shaoyun, have mutually agreed to terminate the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated April 30, 2021. All parties have entered into a Termination and Settlement Agreement (the "Termination Agreement") with respect to the mutual termination.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Kala Pharma Acquires Ocular Surface Disease-Focused Company

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: KALA) has acquired Combangio Inc, a private company developing regenerative biotherapies for severe ocular surface diseases. Combangio is developing CMB-012, a secretome therapy, to address the complex wound healing process in persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED) and other severe ocular diseases driven by impaired corneal healing.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Generation Income Properties (GIPR) Announces Agreement for Pending 7-Eleven Portfolio Acquisition

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIPR) ("GIP" or the "Company") announced the signing of a definitive Purchase and Sale Agreement under which the Company will acquire a leasehold portfolio of three single-tenant retail buildings in Austin, Texas for total consideration of approximately $8 million. The three buildings are occupied by 7-Eleven, Inc., which currently holds an investment grade credit rating of A on the Standard & Poor's scale. The portfolio has an average term of approximately 9 years remaining on its initial leasehold term, with the option for the tenant to renew for two (2) five (5) - year periods, and an average of 4 years remaining on the initial ground lease term with the option for the Company to renew for three (3) five (5) year periods. The leasehold portfolio has an annualized base rental income of approximately $1.1 million, with ground rent of approximately $511,000 annually.
AUSTIN, TX
StreetInsider.com

Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Enters Exclusive Licensing Agreement with Gaeta Therapeutics for Use of Locally Delivered Interleukin-12 (IL-12)

Oncorus, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCR), a viral immunotherapies company focused on driving innovation to transform outcomes for cancer patients, today announced that it has signed an exclusive licensing agreement with Gaeta Therapeutics Ltd., related to the use of locally delivered Interleukin-12 (IL-12) via oncolytic viral expression in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors, including CTLA-4, PD-1 or PD-L1 checkpoint blockade. Gaeta Therapeutics was founded by the University of Zurich in 2017 as a vehicle for the commercialization of its immune-oncology patent estate relating to the use of IL-12 in combination with checkpoint inhibitors in the treatment of cancer.
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

GETT to go Public Through Merger with Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF)

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF), a special purpose acquisition company, and GT Gettaxi Limited (“Gett”), the category-leading corporate Ground ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Achilles Therapeutics (ACHL) and Secarna Sign Research, Option and License Agreement to Develop Optimized T Cell Therapies

Secarna Pharmaceuticals GmbH & Co. KG ("Secarna"), a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the discovery and development of next-generation antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapies to address challenging or previously undruggable targets, today announced that the Company has entered into a research, option and license agreement with Achilles Therapeutics UK Limited ("Achilles"), a member of the Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ACHL) group of companies, in the field of immune oncology.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Brivo to Go Public Through Merger with Crown Proptech Acquisitions (CPTK)

Brivo, Inc., the global leader in cloud-based access control and smart building technologies, and Crown PropTech Acquisitions (NYSE: CPTK) (“Crown”) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Presto to be Publicly Listed Through Merger With Ventoux CCM Acquisition (VTAQ)

Presto, a leading provider of restaurant labor productivity technologies, and Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. ("Ventoux") (NASDAQ: VTAQ), a publicly traded ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Announces Proposed $500M Share Offering

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRTX) a clinical-stage oncology company, today announced that it intends to offer and sell in an underwritten public offering $500 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, Mirati expects to grant the underwriters of the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the total shares offered in the public offering at the public offering price, less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

springbig to List on Nasdaq Through Merger with Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corp. (TCAC)

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: TCAC) ("TCAC"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it has entered ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
biospace.com

Blade Therapeutics Eyes Nasdaq in 2022 with Planned SPAC Merger

Weeks after Blade Therapeutics secured Orphan Drug Designation for its experimental systemic sclerosis treatment cudetaxestat, the Bay Area-based company is heading to a listing on the Nasdaq following a merger with a special purpose acquisition company. The merger between South San Francisco-based Blade Therapeutics, which is focused on developing treatments...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Announces Up to $25M Tax Credit in California

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE) today announced that the California Competes Tax Credit Committee has approved the California Competes Tax Credit Allocation Agreement (the "Agreement") between Sorrento and the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development ("GO-Biz"). Pursuant to the Agreement, Sorrento has been awarded, subject to the satisfaction of certain milestones specified in the Agreement, an income tax credit from the State of California in an aggregate amount of up to $25,000,000. This incentivized credit is expected to support Sorrento's vision of growth and expansion within the State of California.
CALIFORNIA STATE
StreetInsider.com

iBio, Inc. (IBIO) Announces Acquisition of FastPharming Manufacturing Facility

iBio, Inc. (NYSEA: IBIO), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming System, today announced it has purchased the manufacturing facility it previously operated under a lease from two affiliates of Eastern Capital Limited (the "Eastern Affiliates"). The Company also acquired the approximate 30% equity interest in iBio CDMO, LLC. (the "CDMO") held by the Eastern Affiliates. As a result, the subsidiary and its intellectual property are now wholly-owned by iBio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
roi-nj.com

OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Partners Bancorp announce merger agreement

OceanFirst Financial Corp. and Partners Bancorp are merging. The two financial institutions jointly announced Thursday that they have entered into a definitive agreement in a deal valued at about $186 million, expanding OceanFirst's footprint into Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and the Washington, D.C., metro area.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Meredith (MDP) Announces Anticipated Distribution Date Of The Previously-Announced Spin-Off In Connection With The Gray Merger

Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) (the "Company" or "Meredith") announced today that its Board of Directors has approved the distribution (the "Distribution") of (i) one share of Meredith Holdings Corporation ("New Meredith") common stock for each share of common stock of the Company and (ii) one share of New Meredith class B common stock for each share of class B stock of the Company held of record as of November 19, 2021 (the "Record Date").
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

FTC Requires ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to Divest Rights, Assets to Two Generic Products

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission will require generic drug marketers ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Novitium Pharma LLC to divest, to Prasco LLC, ANI’s development rights to one generic drug used to treat common infections and assets with respect to another generic drug used to treat inflammation as part of a settlement resolving charges that ANI’s $210 million acquisition of Novitium likely would be anticompetitive. The divestitures are for generic sulfamethoxazole-trimethoprim oral suspension, also known as SMX-TMP, and generic dexamethasone tablets.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Hyloris Announces Earlier than Expected PDUFA Date for Maxigesic® IV

PDUFA date set on 30 June 2022, ahead of the August to September 2022 timeframe initially expected. Liège, Belgium – 15 November 2021, 7:00 am CET – Hyloris Pharmaceuticals SA (Euronext Brussels: HYL), a specialty biopharma company...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
aithority.com

Wejo and Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. Announce Additional Financing Arrangements Related to Upcoming Merger

New Forward Purchase Agreement with Apollo For Up to $75 Million. Mason Stevens Provides Additional PIPE Investment Bringing Total Financing to $128.5 Million. Wejo Group Limited, a global leader in connected vehicle data, and...
BUSINESS

