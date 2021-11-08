CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Museums

No 10 is marching through cultural institutions – and making a battleground of the arts | Charlotte Higgins

By Charlotte Higgins
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46UApR_0cpz34Nq00
Illustration by Ben Jennings Illustration: Ben Jennings/The Guardian

When the chair of the National Maritime Museum, Charles Dunstone, wrote to the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to extend Dr Aminul Hoque ’s trusteeship into a second four-year term, it was just a formality. The letter, written in the summer of 2020, said Hoque was a valued board member. It did not say that he was the sole non-white trustee. It did not mention his academic position, or his BBC history documentary, or his MBE. There was absolutely no need to say any of that. No one had ever heard of a trusteeship not being extended: it was automatic.

An official at the department, however, telephoned Dunstone to say that Hoque’s term would not be renewed . There was no requirement for the culture secretary, Oliver Dowden, to justify the decision, they said – however, they pointed out, Hoque had “liked” tweets hostile to the government . That autumn, Dunstone urged Dowden by phone to change his mind. He would not be able to defend the minister’s decision to the museum and fellow trustees.

In January, though, Dunstone heard again from the DCMS: Hoque’s trusteeship would definitely not be renewed. Dunstone, honourably, resigned. For a giddy moment the other trustees, so I was told, considered going en masse – their “I’m Spartacus!” moment – until they realised that doing so would offer the government the chance to stuff the board with its chosen people. Bear in mind that Dunstone, the billionaire founder of TalkTalk, and his colleagues – among them a retired first sea lord and the then head of Lloyd’s Register – were as far from “woke warriors” as can be imagined.

For his part, “I was shocked, disappointed and baffled,” Hoque told me. “People should draw their own conclusions as to whether my previous academic research and writing contributed to the government’s actions.” (A DCMS spokesperson told me: “There is no automatic presumption of reappointment, and ministers may decide to make a reappointment or launch a campaign to attract fresh talent.”)

I’ve had my own little trawl through Hoque’s tweets. There’s a lot of enthusiasm for the England football team. There’s also a bit about British history, which, he suggested, “needs to be rewritten to include the stories of its ethnic minorities and acknowledge their important contribution to the development of the British national story. #decolonize #inclusive #multiplestories .” Pretty mild stuff – but the sort of thing that’s a red flag to this “culture wars”-obsessed government .

Appointing political allies to influential public positions is nothing new. Under Thatcher, the Conservative Marmaduke Hussey became BBC chair; under New Labour it was Gavyn Davies, who had once worked for Harold Wilson and James Callaghan. “What is different now,” said Peter Riddell recently , “is the breadth of the campaign and the close engagement of 10 Downing Street.” Until September Riddell was commissioner for public appointments, in charge of ensuring the system’s fairness.

The government, in short, is going in hard to shape English public bodies in its image. This project is being pushed forward shamelessly – as in the case of Ofcom, where the process to appoint a chair is being rerun so that the favoured, but initially rejected, former Mail editor Paul Dacre can have another crack. In the arena of the arts, what is seen as a left-of-centre consensus born of the Blair and Brown years has been targeted for fixing. The arts have become a battleground where ideas of national image, heritage and history are fought over. At the heart of No 10, there’s an intense dislike of the politics of identity, and a loathing of the suggestion that the British imperial project was harmful. That’s partly born of the assumption that anything that even hints at a lack of patriotism is a turn-off to the voters of the “red wall”.

A look at the board of the National Portrait Gallery in London gives a sense of how this might be going: the museum in charge of presenting England’s image back to itself, and currently in the throes of a major redisplay, has on its board Chris Grayling; Jacob Rees-Mogg (the leader of the House of Commons is an automatic appointment); and Inaya Folarin Iman, the culture and social affairs editor of the rightwing GB News. The chair is David Ross, who “facilitated” Boris and Carrie Johnson’s infamous Mustique holiday .

Behind this campaign of realignment is Munira Mirza , Boris Johnson’s culture adviser when he was mayor of London, now head of No 10’s policy unit, and her husband, Tory fixer Dougie Smith. The trawling of tweets is not just about risk-assessing inflammatory or offensive things buried deep in a person’s feed, but fishing for disloyalty. One person who recently sat as an independent member of an interview panel told me that their attention was drawn to one candidate’s tweet that was unfavourable about Brexit. “I’ll pretend I didn’t hear that,” they told me they replied.

The government, it is pretty clear, doesn’t have a great deal of time for rules, or established practice, or the unspoken liberal norms that have traditionally funnelled behaviour into commonly accepted channels. Kicking out Hoque wasn’t the done thing, but since it was possible, it did it. You’re not supposed to leak the names of favoured candidates before a public appointments process begins, but it did with Dacre for Ofcom . The process itself is designed to be transparent and rigorous: it involves an interview panel containing at least one independent member and chaired by a civil servant. The panel will name who it considers the best candidate, alongside one or two others deemed “appointable”. Riddell has voiced concerns about ministers ignoring recommendations and selecting candidates deemed “unappointable”; there has already been an attempt to do this, he said recently. Johnson has form; when he was mayor, he tried to insist that the former Evening Standard editor Veronica Wadley became chair of the Arts Council London, despite the interview panel having rejected her. (Blocked at the time by Labour culture secretary Ben Bradshaw, she later got the job under the then Tory culture secretary, Jeremy Hunt.)

Related: The Tories have persuaded voters there’s a threat worse than fuel shortages | Nesrine Malik

How much does all this matter? Boards of trustees are innately conservative: that institutional stolidity might act as some protection from the radicalism of the right as much as it frustrates those on the left who wish for change. The direct influence of No 10 on arts institutions does not extend deep into the arts (and not much beyond England’s borders): aside from national museums, Arts Council England and a handful of others, English arts organisations are in charge of appointing their own board members. However – and unarguably once the BBC is brought into the equation – those that do fall under direct government influence happen to be especially influential ones.

The most important job of trustees is to select directors of organisations, and as Tory influence deepens on boards this may begin to have its impact on the way institutions are run and what the public sees. In the meantime, don’t expect museum high-ups to utter the Tory trigger-word “decolonise” any time soon; an institutional caution around certain areas – the empire, slavery – may put them into conflict with their own audiences and even their workforces, many of whose younger members are increasingly impatient with structural inequalities.

More generally, the climate created by a government obsessed by “culture wars” is profoundly damaging. When staff members from a rather dull institution such as Historic England – in charge of listing buildings and monuments – receive threats from the far right, there’s something amiss with the body politic. The Tories should be very careful what they wish for.

  • Charlotte Higgins is the Guardian’s chief culture writer

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

The Courtauld Institute of Art

University Guide 2022 University guide 2022: The Courtauld Institute of Art. All you need to know about studying at the Courtauld Institute of Art. The great British art quiz What beer is the barmaid serving? Take the great British art quiz. Cultural institutions are in lockdown across the UK –...
MUSEUMS
Shropshire Star

Hundreds of protesters march through Glasgow in Cop26 demonstration

The Extinction Rebellion campaigners have been marching through Glasgow city centre. Hundreds of climate activists are marching through Glasgow as part of an Extinction Rebellion demonstration around the Cop26 summit. It is one of several protests in Glasgow on Wednesday, as the Cop26 summit discusses the financial system. Police Scotland...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harold Wilson
Person
Jacob Rees Mogg
Person
Ben Bradshaw
Person
Chris Grayling
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Paul Dacre
Person
James Callaghan
Person
Boris Johnson
BBC

Thousands of young climate protesters march through Glasgow

Actress Emma Watson, best known for playing Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, says she has hidden books about climate activism around Glasgow. She says the COP Book Fairies initiative will see some 300 books hidden nationwide for people to find and get their hands on. Watson previously linked...
PROTESTS
swiowanewssource.com

Climate activists gather to march through London

Hundreds of people gathered in central London to take part in a climate march on Saturday, calling on governments to step up their action against global warming. (Nov. 6) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4f261bbd7b6e41f897d1c8ed8cb3cb7d.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Arts Council#Talktalk#Lloyd S Register
goodhousekeeping.com

Buckingham Palace Just Issued an Update on Queen Elizabeth's Health

Earlier this month, Queen Elizabeth was hospitalized for "preliminary investigations," and advised by medical staff to rest. "Following medical advice to rest for a few days, The Queen attended hospital on Wednesday afternoon for some preliminary investigations, returning to Windsor Castle at lunchtime today, and remains in good spirits," reads a statement released last Thursday evening by a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. Exactly why the Queen was hospitalized was not specified, as she is entitled to medical privacy, but she was back at her desk the next day, and earlier this week, she held two virtual engagements.
Hello Magazine

The Queen to change this year's Christmas plans - report

The Queen is currently resting at Windsor Castle following an overnight hospital stay last month but in the lead-up to the festive season, talk always turns to what the royals will do for Christmas. According to The Daily Mirror, the monarch, 95, is said to be planning to host members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
BBC
enstarz.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry Could Leave Wife One Day For UK Because Of THIS

Meghan Markle still has not entirely snatched Prince Harry from the royal family as the Duke might need to return to the UK soon. Before Megxit happened, Prince Harry was one of the most-trusted central members of the royal family. He also used to do engagements only the main royals are allowed to cover. But when he left the UK for Meghan and their family, he lost his senior royal perk and positions.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kate Middleton takes Queen’s place on balcony at Remembrance Sunday service

The Duchess of Cambridge joined the Countess of Wessex and the Duchess of Cornwall at the annual Remembrance Sunday service in London this weekend.Royal family members, politicians, veterans and their families gathered in Whitehall on Sunday, 14 November, to remember the country’s war dead.Appearing on a balcony of the Foreign and Commonwealth office, Kate wore a structured black Alexandra McQueen coat paired with pearl-drop earrings.The coat was adorned with several red poppies, and her hair was covered by a black hat.The women watched from the balcony as Prince Charles laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in memory of Britain’s...
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Monarch Reportedly Suffered A Mini Stroke, Has Leukemia? Palace Aides Found Her Looking Tired, Disoriented

Queen Elizabeth allegedly suffered a mini-stroke that's why she was hospitalized. Queen Elizabeth suffered a health scare last week, but the reason behind her hospitalization has not been revealed. As such, multiple publications became a tad bit too creative in coming up with possible illnesses that the monarch could be dealing with.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Royal Stepping Down Soon? Prince Charles And William Reportedly Assured Monarch That Her Legacy Is In Good Hands Amid Health Concerns

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly making a tough decision amid growing health concerns. Royal fans got worried after learning about Queen Elizabeth spending a night in the hospital for preliminary examinations last week. Her Majesty reportedly canceled her two-day visit in Northern Ireland following concerns from her doctors about the current state of her health.
Hello Magazine

11 hilarious photos of royals at home, from Prince Harry to Prince Charles

There must be millions of photographs taken of the royal family, from royal weddings and official occasions through to special family moments, but there's nothing quite like a candid snap at home. Here are the funniest unplanned pictures of the family inside of their homes, featuring everyone from Prince William and Prince Harry to Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla…
WORLD
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband May Be 'Forced' To Return To U.K.? Duke Criticized And Demanded To Cancel Netflix Deal Amid Controversial Portrayal Of Princess Diana

Prince Harry is expected to return to the United Kingdom amid Queen Elizabeth's health issues. Many followers of the royal family have been wondering if Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two kids – Archie and Lili, will ever return to the United Kingdom. Things have become sourer between the Sussex pair and the other members of the royal family since the infamous “Megxit” in March 2020.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy