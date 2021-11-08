CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

If You Do This Common Thing With Your Pills, Have Your Liver Checked Now

By Lauren Gray
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DebEk_0cpz28wx00
Shutterstock

Americans are no stranger to prescription medication—the good, the bad, and the ugly. At any given time, roughly half the U.S. population reports taking at least one prescription drug during the previous month, while a quarter is prescribed three drugs over that same timeframe, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Any way you slice it, that's a lot of medication—and a lot of opportunities for things to go wrong. That's why health authorities are warning consumers about one common practice with prescription meds that could be putting you in harm's way. They say that doing this one thing to your pills may harm your liver, and you should never do it without consulting your doctor first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K1VRq_0cpz28wx00
Shutterstock

According to a recent report sponsored by UnitedHealth Group, over half of Americans say they would consider splitting their pills at home as a means of saving money on their medication. But the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) calls this a "risky practice," pointing to health problems associated with pill-splitting.

"At some point your healthcare or managed care company may have recommended tablet splitting for reasons such as to adjust the dosing of your medication or to reduce costs. In such cases, it is your healthcare professional's responsibility to monitor the impact of risks associated with the practice of tablet splitting," the FDA shares via its website. "FDA does not encourage the practice of tablet splitting unless it's specified in the drug's professional prescribing information," Mansoor Khan, PhD, a representative of the FDA's Office of Pharmaceutical Science, added while speaking with Pharmacy Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ycON_0cpz28wx00
Shutterstock/mwesselsphotography

Dosing errors are known to cause acute liver failure, even in over-the-counter medications like acetaminophen. Harsher prescription medications can have a profound effect on the liver when mishandled by consumers.

As it turns out, dosing errors are very prevalent when consumers split their own prescription pills at home. A study published in the Journal of Advanced Nursing found that roughly one-third of cut pills are split unevenly with the doses altered by 15 percent or more. Another 14 percent of patient-cut pills are off by 25 percent or more. Taken in greater-than-prescribed quantities, some medications can become toxic rather than therapeutic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfZ4i_0cpz28wx00
Shutterstock/wutzkohphoto

Besides the prevalence of dosing errors caused by pill-splitting, there's another problem with cutting your pills at home: some medications have coatings that are designed to release your medication more slowly. "When you cut a long-acting pill, you can end up making the dose come out much higher and faster, which can be dangerous," Maria Torroella Carney, MD, chief of the division of geriatric and palliative medicine and Northwell Health, tells medical site Single Care. Look for markings on the label that indicate time-released medication (often marked "XR") or "enteric-coated tablets." These are designed to protect the stomach by dissolving only after reaching the intestines, so cutting them in half can cause dangerous side effects as the medicine is released earlier than intended.

"Most sustained, controlled, or timed release medications are not meant for splitting. In those rare instances where splitting is recommended for this type of medication, such information will be printed in the 'HOW SUPPLIED' section of the professional label insert and in the patient package insert," says the FDA.

For more health news sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZPKD_0cpz28wx00
iStock

Tablets that are scored down the middle may be safe to split at home. This is true for two reasons. First, the scoring suggests that the manufacturers have anticipated consumers splitting the pills, and second, you should be able to split your pills into more accurate doses using the scoring as a guide. If you do choose to portion out your pills at home, invest in a pill-splitting device for a safe and even split, and split one pill at a time as needed.

"However, some tablets may not be suitable for this method because of their unique shape and size—even if they appear to be scored. It is important to discuss this issue with your healthcare professional to determine what is best for you," says the FDA.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Don't Get a Moderna Booster Before Asking This, Experts Warn

More than 21 million people have already received their booster, with over 6 million choosing Moderna, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Millions more are likely eligible for an additional shot, but might be waiting to book their appointment in order to decide which vaccine to get. Both the CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have authorized mixing and matching booster doses, so eligible recipients of any of the three vaccines can choose which they would prefer to get for their next dose. And though health officials are largely abstaining from recommending one booster over the other, experts do have a warning for those getting the Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Doctors Warn You Not to Take Too Much of This Vitamin Right Now

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been multiple studies examining how vitamins can impact your chances of contracting COVID-19 and amping up on them may influence severity of infection and even death. However, a notable study warns that one in particular may not be as effective as previously believed. Read on to find out what it is—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liver Disease#Drugs#Pill#Americans#Cdc#Unitedhealth Group#Pharmacy Times
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to You

Smoking marijuana to treat health ailments like the symptoms from cancer chemotherapy, lenox-gusto syndrome and other conditions does provide some relief and benefits according to the National Institute of Health. That said, smoking marijuana daily and abusing the drug can have serious harmful side effects. Dr. Parham Yashar, MD FACS FAANS Board Certified Neurosurgeon at Dignity Health Northridge Hospital, says, "There is evidence that regular use of cannabis results in changes in the brain, especially in the hippocampus and amygdala—which can have effects on attention, memory, decision-making, and emotional processing, among others." He adds, "Although it is not well-understood, evidence from both animal and human studies suggest that regular heavy use of marijuana and cannabis in adolescents is associated with more persistent negative outcomes than use in adults. This suggests that the young brain may be more vulnerable to the effects of cannabis exposure compared to the adult brain, and its effects on the adolescent brain have been thought to increase the risk of developing mental illnesses such as addiction and psychosis." Eat This, Not That! Health talked with Dr. Joseph Haraszti MD, a world-renowned Psychiatrist and Addictionlogist in Pasadena, CA who explains the damaging effects smoking marijuana can have. Read below to find out the five things to be weary of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the CEO Just Gave This Important Update on Boosters

In late September, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) authorized and recommended an additional shot of the Pfizer vaccine for select groups. Now, more than 9 million people have received a Pfizer booster shot, per the CDC. A panel for the FDA also just endorsed booster doses for certain Moderna recipients and all Johnson & Johnson recipients, but you still can't get an additional shot of either vaccine yet, as these boosters haven't gotten official authorization from the FDA and a recommendation from the CDC.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WTOV 9

FDA medicine recall: Throw out these pills immediately

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The Food and Drug Administration recently announced recalls for two medications. First, Lupin Pharmaceuticals recalled its Irbesartan Tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide Tablets. The medication is used to treat low blood pressure as well as symptoms of type 2 diabetes. The medication was recalled due to excessive...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

If You Want a Booster, Don't Wait This Long, Experts Warn

Millions of people are now eligible for an additional COVID vaccine shot, with select Moderna and Pfizer recipients eligible to get an additional dose at least six months after their second dose, and all Johnson & Johnson recipients able to get their booster at least two months after their initial shot. More than 15 million people in the U.S. have already gotten a booster dose, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It's only been about a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the first booster vaccine from Pfizer, while Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters were approved less than two weeks ago, so it's clear people are eager for additional shots. But if you've been putting off making an appointment yourself, you might want to move forward sooner rather than later. While the CDC and FDA say you can get your booster at any point, some experts caution against waiting too long.
PHARMACEUTICALS
parkview.com

Fentanyl found in faux prescription drugs

In the past year, there has been an increase in counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl saturating the country. Thomas Gutwein, MD, medical director, Emergency Medicine, Parkview Health, warns of the dangers of this invisible drug and how to defend against the unnecessary fatalities accompanying it. What is fentanyl?. Fentanyl...
PHARMACEUTICALS
womansday.com

Two Blood Pressure Medications Are Being Recalled Over Potential Cancer-Causing Ingredients

Two potentially lifesaving blood-pressure drugs could be causing more harm than good, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lupin Pharmaceuticals announced a voluntary recall of all of its Irbesartan tablets and Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide tablets, many of which could contain high levels of a cancer-causing impurity.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
109K+
Followers
6K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy