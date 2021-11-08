CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pandemic jobs reports expose data collection flaws

By Kate Marino
 7 days ago
Sometimes the initial picture is only half the story. The October jobs report, out Friday, included considerable revisions to the tally of new jobs created in August and September — enough to change how we view the economy’s progress through the peak of the Delta variant. Why it matters:...

Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Report: Pandemic exposed deep disparities in health coverage for Pa. kids | Friday Morning Coffee

While threats to safety net programs existed before the pandemic, newly released data shows the pandemic's 'disproportional impacts ... by race and ethnicity on Pennsylvania households with children' The post Report: Pandemic exposed deep disparities in health coverage for Pa. kids | Friday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
stanford.edu

Pandemic Puzzle: The role of data in the pandemic

On Oct. 28, epidemiologists, public health advocates, government leaders and technology experts gathered to discuss how to improve our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual symposium -- "Tracking and Mitigating a 21st Century Pandemic" -- was the third in a four-part Pandemic Puzzle series, hosted by the Stanford...
STANFORD, CA
Grist

Report exposes the shaky data undermining the world’s progress on climate change

World leaders and diplomats are gathered in Glasgow, Scotland, this month for the 26th meeting of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to tout their countries’ progress on controlling global warming. The Paris Agreement — the 2015 international treaty aimed at keeping temperatures “well below” 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) — obligates almost every nation on the planet to slash its emissions as fast as possible. But the success of the treaty, and the possibility of a livable planet, rely on countries being honest about the true scope of their contributions to climate change.
ENVIRONMENT
KSLTV

Utah jobs surge through pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY — The number of open jobs in the U.S. has more than doubled since the start of the pandemic, and we just saw another 531,000 jobs added in the latest labor report. If you think that’s a lot of open positions, consider what Utah has seen over...
UTAH STATE
Government Technology

Opinion: Pandemic Exposed U.S.'s Broken Data Systems

(TNS) — COVID-19 has made us all armchair epidemiologists. We have all been tracking case counts in our communities, deciphering the curves of hospitalizations and deaths on graphs and gauging what we each can do to reduce risks. The data we use are the same critical bits of information our government needs to make policy decisions about masks, vaccines, resource allocation and supplies.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Axios

Yellen: The cause of U.S. inflation is the pandemic

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a CBS interview broadcast Sunday that COVID-19 "has been calling the shots for the economy and for inflation" in the U.S. and future stability depends on the outcome of the pandemic. Why it matters: The rate of price growth has remained consistently strong in...
BUSINESS
Axios

6. Audiences build their own solutions to gaps in media

Media consumers are more empowered than ever to create their own content, or to access new options, when they see bias in coverage and gaps in representation. Why it matters: Legacy news and entertainment companies no longer have a monopoly on audiences and attention. Organizations that ignore blind spots risk further losing trust and potential revenue from the fastest-growing segments of the population.
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

) — The pandemic continues, long after COVID first shut down the economy in early 2020. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The economy as a whole has surpassed where it was before the pandemic. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up to where they were early last year. Unemployment is approaching pre-pandemic levels, with jobs widely available in certain sectors. But many still struggle to find suitable work. The federal unemployment bonus ended over two months ago, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
inforisktoday.com

Expose the Uncertainty: Best Practice for Reporting Risk

With cyber threats increasing, it’s vital for business leaders to understand and mitigate risks that could jeopardize their business. That understanding begins with effective risk reporting. But how is risk reporting successfully achieved?. Automating data collection and risk assessment helps provide your company’s leadership team with the vital information they...
ECONOMY
ZDNet

Medical school exposes personal data of thousands of students

A US medical training school exposed the personally identifiable information (PII) of thousands of students. On Wednesday, vpnMentor published a report on the security incident, in which an unsecured bucket was left exposed online. The server, which did not have authentication controls in place and was, therefore, accessible by anyone...
EDUCATION
texasborderbusiness.com

REPORT: Nursing Homes Down 221,000 Jobs Since Start Of Pandemic

Long term care industry facing worst job loss among all health care providers. WASHINGTON, D.C. – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and assisted living communities across the country that provide care to approximately five million people each year, released a report today showing long term facilities are suffering from the worst labor crisis and job loss than any other health care sector. Nursing homes alone have seen its industry’s employment level drop by 14 percent or 221,000 jobs since the beginning of the pandemic.
HEALTH SERVICES
Axios

America's teacher shortage will outlast the pandemic

The pandemic triggered a teacher exodus, and the shortage of instructors is still squeezing America's schools. The big picture: Demand for teachers is drastically outpacing supply. Many teachers are retiring or quitting the profession due to pandemic-era stress, and universities aren't minting new ones fast enough. Why it matters: Schools...
EDUCATION
honknews.com

Will Social Security Beneficiaries Get A Fourth Stimulus Check?

Despite acknowledging that it is a long shot at this point, the Senior Citizens League (TSCL), a non-partisan advocacy group, has launched a lobbying campaign to persuade Congress to transfer more stimulus money to individuals collecting Social Security. In a letter to congressional leaders, TSCL Chairman Rick Delaney proposed a one-time $1,400 Social Security stimulus payment for seniors.
BUSINESS
