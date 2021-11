Bioware was kind enough to share a poster from the next Mass Effect game on Sunday. For N7 Day, an annual celebration of all things Mass Effect, Bioware chose to tease the fans with some artwork from the next game. There’s no official title for this game yet, as every teaser states “Mass Effect Will Continue” — fun tagline, but it doesn’t give us much to go on, eh? Oh, and Liara T’Soni is in it! So that’s at least one familiar face from the original Mass Effect trilogy. Now, it looks like the Geth, a robotic species in the Mass Effect universe, is also making a comeback.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO