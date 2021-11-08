CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The Tesla Rally Finally Over?

By Mark Putrino
Benzinga
Benzinga
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UVpxm_0cpz0cDo00

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) may be about to cross the uptrend line on the chart. And that could mean the recent rally is finally coming to an end.

When stocks are moving higher, the bulls have control of the market. One of the first signals that the bears are about to takeover and drive prices lower is the breaking of an uptrend line on a chart.

An uptrend line is a graphical illustration of the supply and demand dynamics that are occurring in a market. When prices stop rising, the stock price crosses the line on the chart. As you can see, it may be about to happen with Tesla.

To learn more about charts and trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URhBu_0cpz0cDo00

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

After 18 Months, Elon Musk Finally Sells His Bay Area Mansion

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has finally snagged a buyer for his Bay Area-based “last remaining house,” which has been on and off the market for the last 18 months. What Happened: Mansion Global reported the sale of the 16,000-square-foot mansion in Hillsborough, California, occurred over the weekend, as per information from the Multiple Listing Service.
REAL ESTATE
Benzinga

BZ Chart Of The Day: Sundial Growers

The best traders don’t guess. They let the market tell them what to do. And shares of Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) may be about to speak. Some levels are more important than others in the financial markets. The 90-cent level is important for Sundial. It was a support level in June and early July, and then it became a resistance level in the latter part of July.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Tesla's Stock Keeps Dipping: What Might Be Next?

Tesla was down 4.25% at $989.54 at press time. Resistance in what technical traders call a pennant pattern was broken a couple of months ago and the stock saw a large push higher, but it's cooling off. Shares may find support near the 50-day moving average. If unable to hold...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

The key to Polkadot renewing its price rally on the charts is…

Polkadot, after hitting an ATH of $55 on 4 November, has fallen considerably since, with the crypto trading at $45 at press time. In fact, the eighth-ranked altcoin was down 13.18% over the past week. However, with optimism around another ATH seemingly fading away, there were also some signs of relief for DOT HODLers.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Shares#Bz Chart Of#Tsla
Benzinga

Dollar Tree Stock Soars Into Blue Skies: What's Next?

Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) shot up over 15% higher at one point on Monday to reach a new all-time high of $131.70. The discount retail store received a number of upgrades including R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin slapping a whopping $171 price target on the stock. Investment firm Mantle Ridge also said it had taken a 5.7% stake in the company valued at $1.8 billion.
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) shares rose 19.18% to $5.28 during Monday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.5 million shares, which is 29.08 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $707.8 million. The company’s, Q3 earnings came out today.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Benzinga

Crowdstrike Stock Drops 10%: Are Option Traders Selling?

What Happened: Crowdstrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) is down over 10% on the day with over 11 million shares traded versus the 10-day average of 3 million shares. Morgan Stanley had earlier this Monday initiated coverage on the stock with a price target of $247, which could have been a catalyst for the aggressive drop on the day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

BofA Downgrades EVgo After Huge Rally

EVgo Inc’s (NASDAQ:EVGO) stock has appreciated more than 89% in a week, following the passage of the Federal infrastructure bill and better-than-expected third-quarter results, and the risks are no longer appropriately priced in, according to BofA Securities. The EVgo Analyst: Ryan Greenwald downgraded EVgo from Neutral to Underperform while keeping...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500 edges fractionally lower as stocks end near unchanged

Stocks ended a choppy trading session little changed Monday, as investors awaited data on October retail sales and another round of corporate earnings this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost around 13 points, or less than 0.1%, to end near 36,087, according to preliminary figures, while the S&P 500 shed a fraction of a point to end near 4,683. The Nasdaq Composite gave up around 7 points, a loss of less than 01.%, to close near 15,854. Data on October retail sales due Tuesday morning are expected to show a 1.5% rise.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Indie Semiconductor Rallies: What's Going On And What's Next?

Indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) shares are trading higher Monday, possibly continuing the momentum after the company recently reported third-quarter sales results. The company reported sales of $12.16 million beating the analyst estimate of $11.94 million. Indie Semiconductor is trading up 6.91% at $15.63 Monday afternoon at publication. Indie Semiconductor Daily...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Telos Falls After Q3 Results; Creative Realities Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.05% to 36,082.17 while the NASDAQ fell 0.35% to 15,806.01. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.11% to 4,677.64. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 47,916,190 cases with around 783,560 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,447,530 cases and 463,650 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,957,960 COVID-19 cases with 611,310 deaths. In total, there were at least 254,144,870 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,117,860 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

11 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) shares increased by 3.2% to $116.7 during Friday’s after-market session. Today’s trading volume for this security ended up closing at 1.7 million shares, which is 43.27 percent of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $26.2 billion. Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)...
STOCKS
Benzinga

The S&P 500 PEG Ratio Is Low: Why It's A Bearish Sign

The price-to-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio is a fundamental valuation metric that assesses a stock’s price relative to its earnings and expected earnings growth rate. In theory, the lower the PEG, the more value a stock holds. The S&P 500 currently has a forward PEG of just 1.11, 21% below its historical...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Upstart Shares Traded Lower Today

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) shares traded lower on Monday after JMP Securities lowered its price target on the stock from $327 to $315. Last week saw Upstart shares trade sharply lower after the company reported third-quarter earnings results. Upstart Holdings reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Are Option Traders Betting On Higher Prices For Trade Desk?

What Happened: Last Monday, The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) posted beats on both EPS and revenue. Stock and option traders got long in droves as the stock gained almost 28% on the day and closed the week above the prior all-time highs of $98.29. The stock hasn't skipped a beat...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
17K+
Followers
86K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy