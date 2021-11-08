BZ Chart Of The Day: Is The Tesla Rally Finally Over?

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) may be about to cross the uptrend line on the chart. And that could mean the recent rally is finally coming to an end.

When stocks are moving higher, the bulls have control of the market. One of the first signals that the bears are about to takeover and drive prices lower is the breaking of an uptrend line on a chart.

An uptrend line is a graphical illustration of the supply and demand dynamics that are occurring in a market. When prices stop rising, the stock price crosses the line on the chart. As you can see, it may be about to happen with Tesla.

To learn more about charts and trading check out the new Benzinga Trading School.