CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

By Matthew J. Belvedere, CNBC
NBC Los Angeles
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Dow futures higher after more Wall Street records Friday. The Dow is set to start the week where it left off. The 30-stock average closed at another record Friday and so did the...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Motley Fool

Prediction: These Will Be 2 of the Strongest Stocks in 2022

Semiconductor powerhouse Cohu is having its most profitable year since 2017, and the stock is primed for growth. GoPro has doubled its subscriber base each year since 2019, and the growth rate is still accelerating. Both of these stocks have strong votes of confidence from Wall Street. As the present...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Dollar Tree Stock Jumped Today

Shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) surged 14% on Monday after a respected investment firm took a large stake in the company. Activist investor Mantle Ridge wants to drive changes at Dollar Tree that it believes will make the retailer's stock more valuable, according to The Wall Street Journal. To jump-start that process, Mantle Ridge acquired a $1.8 billion stake in Dollar Tree.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Vivek Murthy
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Shares Fell Sharply on Monday

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continued sliding lower on Monday. This extends the growth stock's more than 15% pullback last week. Shares of the electric vehicle (EV) maker fell as much as 5.3% on Monday before recovering a bit to a 4.6% loss as of 12:20 p.m. EST. The growth stock's...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Says This Stock Is 'Tough One'

On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is a very good company. Despite having a giant run recently, he expects the stock to go "even higher still." When asked about NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Cramer said he recommends Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Rivian Automotive,...
STOCKS
NBC Los Angeles

Inflation Fueled by New Green Policies Will Boost These Stocks and Sectors, Strategist Says

Shah highlighted four disparate factors that will contribute to upward pressure on the cost of doing more environmentally-friendly business, dubbed environmental inflation or "en-flation." Shah recommended investors back blue chip economic franchises in order to weather the "en-flationary" environment, companies that can "flex their prices rather than wear the increased...
BUSINESS
investing.com

1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Alibaba, Tyson Foods

Stocks on Wall Street ended higher on Friday, but the benchmark S&P 500 index snapped its five-week winning streak, as mounting inflation fears sapped investor sentiment. Between another batch of high-profile earnings reports from notable companies, like Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Target (NYSE:TGT), Macy’s (NYSE:M), Home Depot (NYSE:HD), NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO), as well as more important economic data—including the latest U.S. retail sales figures—the week ahead is expected to be an eventful one.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Stock Options#Walt Disney Co#Dow#House#Democrats#Ethereum
Benzinga

This EV Stock Is Trading At 'Significant Premium,' Delano Saporu Says

On CNBC’s "Trading Nation," Delano Saporu of New Street Advisors Group said although shares of companies, including Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) will continue moving higher in the long term, but investors should look for better prices to buy these shares. He...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) slipped 0.90% to $163.52 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.00% to 4,682.80 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.04% to 36,087.45. Johnson & Johnson closed $16.40 short of its 52-week high ($179.92), which the company reached on August 20th.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
US News and World Report

7 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

A global semiconductor shortage is benefiting chipmakers. Invest in these stocks to profit from strong demand for chips. It's not just the makers of laptops and other consumer electronics that have been facing headwinds from the global semiconductor shortage. Automobile manufacturers have also been a high-profile victim, and the dearth of chips has hit makers of appliances connected to the "internet of things," among other industries. The demand for chips has increased as the coronavirus pandemic eases, but supply hasn't caught up. So prices have been rising, and that helps chipmakers. "Cars and phones are costing more because of this single product supply crunch," says Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Group, adding that the "trajectory of semiconductor stocks will be upward in the near to medium term." With that backdrop of strong supply-and-demand fundamentals, here are seven semiconductor stocks that experts point to as top picks.
STOCKS
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching in the market Monday

Boeing plays nice with the ok'ing of the 737Max… could be the break that Boeing needs and why we own it for the Investment Club... airlines have to "review" it now... in time for virtual summit. Musk to Bernie Sanders: "I keep forgetting that you're still alive… Want me to...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Notable Cable One Insider Trades $1.2M In Company Stock

Julia M Laulis, CEO at Cable One (NYSE:CABO), made a large buy and sell of company shares on November 9, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission states that Julia M Laulis exercised options to purchase 500 Cable One shares at a price of $619.66 per share for a total of $309,830 on November 9. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market. They sold at prices ranging from $1,799 to $1,801 to raise a total of $900,193 from the stock sale.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Should You Really Be Investing in the Stock Market Right Now?

A market correction is likely coming, but most people should stay invested. There are a few scenarios when it makes sense to temporarily avoid investing. Investing in the stock market always carries risk, but now with a market correction likely, it can feel even riskier. There's a real chance that investors will lose some of their money in the short term, and it leaves some wondering whether they should sell or at least hold off on investing more until things are on the up and up again.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Dollar Tree Stock Soars Into Blue Skies: What's Next?

Dollar Tree, Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) shot up over 15% higher at one point on Monday to reach a new all-time high of $131.70. The discount retail store received a number of upgrades including R5 Capital analyst Scott Mushkin slapping a whopping $171 price target on the stock. Investment firm Mantle Ridge also said it had taken a 5.7% stake in the company valued at $1.8 billion.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy