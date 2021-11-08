5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday

A global semiconductor shortage is benefiting chipmakers. Invest in these stocks to profit from strong demand for chips. It's not just the makers of laptops and other consumer electronics that have been facing headwinds from the global semiconductor shortage. Automobile manufacturers have also been a high-profile victim, and the dearth of chips has hit makers of appliances connected to the "internet of things," among other industries. The demand for chips has increased as the coronavirus pandemic eases, but supply hasn't caught up. So prices have been rising, and that helps chipmakers. "Cars and phones are costing more because of this single product supply crunch," says Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Group, adding that the "trajectory of semiconductor stocks will be upward in the near to medium term." With that backdrop of strong supply-and-demand fundamentals, here are seven semiconductor stocks that experts point to as top picks.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO