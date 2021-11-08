CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 takeaways from ugly loss to Washington Wizards

By Dalton Sell
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt goes without saying that the Milwaukee Bucks are struggling to start the 2021-22 NBA season as they continue to endure a plague of injuries. Their woes would continue last night in the nation’s capital as they squared off against a new and improved Washington Wizards team. The game was somewhat...

behindthebuckpass.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 key takeaways from Raptors’ fifth-straight win vs. Wizards

It was a night of old school meets new school, and the result for the Toronto Raptors was picturesque. On one side of things, it was probably the most complete game Fred VanVleet has ever played as he emulated the ghosts of Raptors legends past. On the other, it was a team comprised of mostly young players—Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Dalano Banton, and, yes, even Precious Achiuwa—continuing to figure themselves and each other out.
NBA
chatsports.com

Wizards vs. Bucks final score: Washington uses big quarter to win, 101-94

The Washington Wizards are continuing their hot start to the NBA season with a 101-94 win over the Milwaukee Bucks, 101-94 on Sunday. Nevertheless, the reigning NBA champs nearly pulled off an upset, coming to within 4 points with 2 minutes to go. Both teams seemed tired and out of focus during the last 5 minutes and several turnovers on both sides left the score at 98-94 for the Wizards with 30 seconds to go. Beal dribbled the clock down into what seemed to be another hero-iso possession. Avdija then came to help as Beal got doubled, at which point the Bucks defense inexplicably doubled Deni.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks vs. Wizards odds, line, spread: 2021 NBA picks, Nov. 7 predictions from proven computer model

The Milwaukee Bucks take on the Washington Wizards at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday at the Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Both teams have surprised this season, but for different reasons. Washington is off to a 6-3 start, after it needed 21 games to get six wins last season. Meanwhile, the Bucks are 4-5 and have lost four of their last five games, including their most recent matchup, a 113-98 loss to New York.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
milwaukeesun.com

Bradley Beal, Wizards sends Bucks to fifth loss in six games

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and the Washington Wizards defeated the visiting Milwaukee Bucks 101-94 on Sunday night. Beal made 14-of-22 shots and added eight assists as Washington won its second straight game. Kyle Kuzma had 15 points and 10 rebounds, and Montrezl Harrell also scored 15 points. The Wizards...
NBA
Brew Hoop

Bucks vs. Wizards Game Thread

If a day is 25 hours long, does that mean a 5 PM start is really an early evening start? Or does that mean it is spiritually a true evening game? How long can we keep having a 25 hour day before the universe punishes us for our hubris?. The...
NBA
chatsports.com

3 main takeaways in Knicks’ roller-coaster loss to Bucks

Climbing all the way back from a 24-point deficit, the New York Knicks nearly stole a win against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. Losing by a score of one 112–100, New York is now 2–4 at home, just a few days after taking down Milwaukee at their home arena.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Brook Lopez
Brew Hoop

Milwaukee Bucks Trivia: Game 4

Last week’s trivia kicked up some lively conversation about the mental health of a tall point guard who can’t shoot. I’ll follow Jon’s lead and not refer to him by name, and also not dwell on him further in what is meant to be a Bucks-centric forum. However, it also...
NBA
FanSided

Cavs: 1 stud, 1 dud from painfully close loss to the Wizards

Other than MAC football during the week, there’s not a lot to look forward to Monday-Friday in the sporting world. With that being said, Cleveland Cavaliers fans were treated to an incredible game last night versus the Wizards. Before the game the Wizards entered the arena with a 7-3 record, while the Cavs were a half-game behind them with a record of 7-4. Even though the outcome of the game was not the one Cavs fans hoped for, it was an incredible game.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Milwaukee Bucks#Greek
The Associated Press

Wizards stay hot, erase 19-point deficit to beat Pelicans

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and the Washington Wizards erased a 19-point deficit to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 105-100 Monday night for their fifth consecutive victory. Washington at 10-3 is off to the franchise’s best start in 47 years...
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Ben Simmons confronts Joel Embiid, Doc Rivers after Sixers practice blow-up

The Ben Simmons saga with the Philadelphia 76ers has entered a new chapter in what feels like an endless novel rivaling Game of Thrones at this point. In the latest twist in the tale, Ben Simmons had a meeting with Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid, and the rest of the Sixers after the highly-publicized practice feud that resulted in Simmons getting sent home.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Celtics Are Reportedly Interested In Blockbuster Trade

The Boston Celtics are reportedly interested in a major NBA trade, according to The Athletic. The Philadelphia 76ers continue to hold onto Ben Simmons, though the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick has yet to suit up in a game this season. Simmons is reportedly not mentally ready to...
NBA
firstsportz.com

Watch: Michael Jordan gets frustrated after Kelly Oubre Jr makes wrong decision in Hornets vs Knicks

It would be safe to say that Charlotte Hornets owner, Michael Jordan could have been even more angry with Kelly Oubre Jr after the latter’s decision making could have cost the team a huge loss against New York Knicks. Now to those who are not aware why the owner of the Charlotte Hornets was angry at Oubre, the 25-years-old decided to take matters in his own hand with precious little time remaining to see off the game.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

183K+
Followers
373K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy