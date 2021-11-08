CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard protests over mold and mice put campus housing contract under scrutiny

By Lauren Lumpkin
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Autumn Hester arrived at Howard University in August, moving into a campus quadrangle named after Harriet Tubman, she was convinced she had arrived at “the mecca, the place of greatness,” she said. She had heard stories about the elite, historically Black university in the nation’s capital — from...

www.washingtonpost.com

CBS News

Howard University says student protests over housing have caused layoffs

Howard University said employees have been laid off due to weeks of student protests against dorm housing conditions, the institution said Tuesday. Students claim that mold, mice, roaches and fleas are common in dorms, and have camped out inside the university's social hub, the Armour J. Blackburn University Center, for more than two weeks demanding change.
Eastern Progress

Campus Protest

A large protest happened last week on campus which resulted in a big gathering of EKU students counter-protesting and rallying for LGBTQ+ rights. Eastern Progress Correspondents Caleb Van-Neste and Dawson Rule have the story.
Georgetown Voice

Howard students demand housing reform at Blackburn sit-in, continuing a legacy of protest

Howard University students are no strangers to organizing for much-needed change; this month, the university’s inadequate handling of unsafe housing conditions has forced students to publicly protest for livable space. For the last two weeks, Howard students have occupied the Armour J. Blackburn University Center, the social hub of campus,...
WJLA

Flooded dorm rooms add to frustrated protesting Howard students

WASHINGTON (7News) — UPDATE: Howard University reaches agreement with students occupying Blackburn. As a number of Howard University students continue to occupy the Blackburn Center over a range of issues including housing concerns, flooding ruined some of those same students’ dorm rooms. “It's very tiring to be in the sort...
Chronicle

Lessons from the protests at Howard University

On October 26, the Asian Students Associations, Mi Gente, Duke Diya, the Asian American Alliance, Asian American Studies Working Group at Duke University, ASEAN and Mobilizing Asian Students Together released a letter in conjunction with DSG’s Equity and Outreach Committee calling out the administration for ignoring student concerns about the lack of accessible cultural spaces on campus and instead deciding to move the Career Center into the Bryan Center. The letter is formed on the foundation of decades-old demands for improved cultural spaces on campus—particularly for Asian, Latino, Black and Indigenous students, as well as students with disabilities. The letter is formed on the foundation of decades-old demands for improved cultural spaces on campus—particularly for Asian, Latino, Black and Indigenous students, as well as students with disabilities—just as the Howard University’s recent Live Movement was formed on decades-old demands for improved residential structures within Howard University dorms. And just like the Live Movement recognized the need for student advocacy in student spaces, the letter ended by recognizing that the “Bryan Center is a center for students, and as such, student voices and agency should be at the forefront of how this space is utilized.”
Kokomo Perspective

Howard student protesting campus living conditions speaks out

Students at Howard University in Washington, DC, have been assembling for sit-ins at the school's Blackburn University Center with tents, air mattresses and sleeping bags, demanding that Howard leadership address their concerns of subpar living conditions such as mold, mice and roaches in campus dorms. Howard student Channing Hill speaks to CNN.
Tennessee Tribune

Howard University Student Protesting Against Unsafe Dormitory Units

Since October 12th, about 50 or so students at Howard University have been encamped outside of the Blackburn University Center on campus protesting issues ranging from faculty and curriculum, to the primary concern drawing the most mainstream press—mold and mice in some of the student dormitories. For those unaware, Howard...
Washington Post

‘We won’: Howard protesters reach deal with university and end month-long occupation

After a high-profile 34-day protest over housing issues, representation and administration transparency, Howard University officials and student demonstrators announced Monday that they had reached a resolution. Students have “substantially accomplished their objectives,” Donald Temple, the students’ attorney, told The Washington Post, marking the end of one of the longest student-led...
The Chronicle of Higher Education

Howard U. Student-Housing Protest Ends After 34 Days

Thirty-four days after a group of students took over Howard University’s Armour J. Blackburn University Center, demanding better on-campus housing conditions and greater student representation in institutionwide decision making, university leaders have reached a resolution with the protesters, putting an end to a tenuous period in the historically Black university’s 154-year history.
