Girls and Nonbinary Kids as Young Muscians #MusicMonday

adafruit.com
 7 days ago

There's an amazing concept in musical practice called Fehlerkultur in German. It means error culture, and it means embracing the notion that mistakes can be part of the creative process. For young people, an idea like Fehlerkultur could help enormously in developing...

blog.adafruit.com

adafruit.com

DIY Synths #MusicMonday

As it turns out, DIY synths are real. Here’s more from Ryan Bogs:. Come and see how I built my DIY Minimoog clone! I had a blast working on this project. It was certainly my most intensive project to date. I hope that this video can provide inspiration, education, and entertainment to all who watch it.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

Daphne Oram’s Unique 1960’s Optical Synthesizer #MusicMonday

Daphne Oram was a co-founder of the legendary BBC Radiophonic Workshop. She also built a unique synthesizer. Here’s more from SonicState:. The Oramics Machine may not be new to most of us (having been around for over 70 years) but for those that have never seen it, it’s a unique and wondrous device created in the 1960s by Daphne Oram. It uses shapes drawn onto glass to create tones and melodies – giving anyone the chance to create music, regardless of musical knowledge or drawing skills.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

Making Music With Glass #MusicMonday

Yes, you can really play music with just glasses and water. Here’s more from Scientific American:. The water on your finger, however, will allow your finger to slip, as it forms a cushion that reduces friction. When the pressure and amount of moisture are just right, this so-called stick-slip motion (the slight friction between your finger and the rim of the glass) will cause vibrations in the sides of the glass. The sides of the glass transmit the vibration to the surrounding air, creating a sound wave with a specific frequency. The frequency specifies the rate at which a vibration occurs and is usually measured per second or Hertz (Hz). There is a particular frequency, called the resonant frequency, at which the sides of the glass will vibrate most easily. The resonant frequency of wine glasses is typically within the range of human hearing (20-20,000 Hz), and this is why you hear the resulting resonant vibration as a tone. Now let’s make some music and you can play your very own wine glass instrument.
MUSIC
franchising.com

Young Rembrandts Launches Art Kids Rock. Art Kids Rock is Powered by Young Rembrandts and is an On-Demand Drawing Platform

Elgin, IL, November 10, 2021 - (PR.com) - Art Kids Rock is an on-demand drawing platform designed to provide young artists with all the tools they need to learn and practice lifelong drawing skills. They provide a variety of content including full-length 45-minute Deluxe Draw lessons, 5-minute Quick Draw lessons, and a variety of downloadable coloring pages and step-by-step drawing worksheets. These on-demand lessons provide easy access to the world of Young Rembrandts, an afterschool drawing program developed by Bette Fetter to bring the world of art and drawing instruction to tens of thousands of children for over 30 years.
ELGIN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronics#Sound Design#Creativity#The Error Project#Cdm#M Dchen
adafruit.com

Vintage 80s Electronic Music Documentary #MusicMonday

In the 70s and 80s electronic musical tools that had had previously been wildly experimental became very mainstream. Now electronic music is as pervasive as every other electronic thing — which is to say, it is like water to a fish. Almost all music is electronic. Less of the pop music we experience had its origins in the physical world. But all of that was once a curiosity. Here’s more from a vintage 1980’s documentary via Fran Blanche:
MUSIC
adafruit.com

New Album Shadow Planet Made by Two Humans and AI #MusicMonday

Robin Sloan and Jesse Solomon Clark used Jukebox to make Shadow Planet, via The Verge:. Shadow Planet is the creation of writer Robin Sloan, musician Jesse Solomon Clark, and Jukebox, a machine learning music program made by OpenAI. After an off-the-cuff Instagram conversation between Sloan and Clark about starting a band (named The Cotton Modules), the two began exchanging tapes of music. A seasoned composer, Clark sent seeds of songs to Sloan who fed them into Jukebox, which is trained on a huge dataset of 1.2 million songs and tries to autocomplete any audio it hears. The AI program, steered by Sloan, then built on Clark’s ideas, which Sloan sent back to him to develop further.
MUSIC
adafruit.com

Music and Sounds on the Theme of Phase Transitions in Water #MusicMonday

On Saturn’s moon of Titan there are lakes of liquid methane. That sounds very strange. But imagine trying to explain to a Tiantite lounging on a methane beach that on our home planet of Earth we have oceans of a liquid Hydrogen/Oxygen composite. That composite is lighter as a solid than a liquid, expands when it’s cold, is harsh enough to dissolve most molecules, and also comprises most of the mass in our bodies. Water is strange. And water is life. And water has a lot of phase transitions which are the subject of this lovely mix by Robert Lippok:
MUSIC
adafruit.com

Thereminized Legend of Zelda Theme #MusicMonday

The beloved classic played on a beloved classic, from musician Randy George. Here’s more from the musician:. There is a lot going on in the background to make this video possible. All three instruments you see are functioning as expressive MIDI interfaces for a fourth instrument, the Haken ContinuuMini (not shown in video) and its built-in synthesis engine, the EaganMatrix. With this system, there is a universe of sound possibility. Your mind would be blown to bits if I tried to explain it here, but it’s sufficed to say the EaganMatrix can produce any sound imaginable.
MUSIC
MUSIC

