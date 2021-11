With some help from her friends, the ‘RHOBH’ star has gone on ‘a handful of dates’ with potential new suitors in Los Angeles, a new report states. It’s been nearly one year since Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her husband Tom Girardi, and a new report states that she’s exploring love all over again. TMZ reported on Oct. 25 that sources say the 50-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star “started dating a month ago.” In fact, Erika has “already been on a handful of dates with different men” in the Los Angeles area, the report states.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO