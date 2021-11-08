CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The United States reopens to vaccinated international travelers

By CNN.com Wire Service
 7 days ago
The United States is flinging its doors wide open to vaccinated international travelers on Monday, welcoming many visitors who’ve been shut out of the country for 20 months. Anna Zwing, 28, is flying from Germany to Chicago on Monday to see her boyfriend for the first time in more than two...

