Middle East

Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA, Associated Press
WRAL
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAGHDAD — A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said Monday. News of the visit came as an Iraqi...

www.wral.com

The Independent

Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast

The top U.S. Air Force general in the Mideast said Saturday that American airmen would continue to be stationed in the region even as military planners consider competition with China and Russia as Washington s next major challenge. Speaking to journalists ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot acknowledged that presence “could adjust" after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. The U.S. Air Force operates a major base in nearby Qatar, which oversaw operations in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq and Syria. “But I don’t see any scenario where the United States does not have an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Tension rises in Iraq after failed bid to assassinate PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — The failed assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister at his residence Sunday has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections, in which the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers. Helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols deployed around Baghdad and...
MIDDLE EAST
Shropshire Star

Iranian general denies country’s involvement in bid to kill Iraq’s PM

Esmail Ghaani made the claim during a visit to Baghdad. A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said. The two...
MIDDLE EAST
Person
Barham Salih
IBTimes

Iraq PM Calls For Restraint After Drone Strike On His Home

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was unhurt and appealed for "calm and restraint" after a drone attack on his residence early Sunday that heightened political tensions in the war-scarred country. The attack in Baghdad's Green Zone was the first to target the residence of Kadhemi, who has been...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iraq PM survives armed drone attack on his home

Troops deployed around Baghdad on Sunday following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister. The attack significantly ramped up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Iraq PM unharmed after being targeted by drone attack

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence . The attack, in the early hours of Sunday, is a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told The...
MIDDLE EAST
Shore News Network

Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt, says military

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt. The attack, which security sources said injured several members of Kadhimi’s personal protection, came after...
MIDDLE EAST
atlantanews.net

Iranian soldier killed after being shot on Iraq border

Tehran [Iran], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): One Iranian soldier was killed on Friday in Iran's northwestern West Azerbaijan province during a border patrol, a semi-official website reported on Saturday. Conscript serviceman Reza Hedayati was hit by bullet fire on Friday morning around Mount Bolfat, an area "used as a transit point...
MIDDLE EAST
thedallasnews.net

ISIS-K is taking over Afghanistan. The US is to blame

The US failed to ensure stability in Afghanistan from 2001 through 2014. Instead, it promulgated policies that not only strengthened the Taliban, but also created pockets of ungovernable space that were then taken over by ISIS-K. A recent spate of suicide attacks, including Tuesday's brazen daytime assault on a military...
POLITICS
New York Post

Top Pentagon official: ISIS-K could attack US in ‘6 or 12 months’

The ISIS terror group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K, could develop the ability to carry out attacks against America within a year, a top Defense Department official told lawmakers Tuesday. Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Jack Reed (D-RI), had asked Pentagon undersecretary for policy Colin Kahl if he agreed...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
dallassun.com

US leaves Afghanistan, ISIS-K cashing opportunity?

Nanangar [Afghanistan], October 27 (ANI): The US exit from Afghanistan ending its 20 year-long war has left people to suffer Taliban hardliner rule with the emergence of ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K) on its soil. The US is now gone from Afghanistan and a series of terror attacks have worsened the lives...
WORLD
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US says Syria airstrike investigated by NY Times 'legitimate'

The US Central Command said Sunday that a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria was "legitimate," after a New York Times investigation said the military had concealed the death of dozens of non-combatants. The newspaper published the results of its investigation on Saturday saying a US special task force operating in Syria -- sometimes leaving its military partners in the dark to preserve secrecy -- dropped three bombs on a cluster of civilians near the Islamic State group bastion of Baghouz, killing 70 people, mainly women and children. The report says a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" but that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike." Drawing from confidential documents, interviews with personnel directly involved and officials with top security clearance, The New York Times found that the strike "was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the war against the Islamic State," albeit never publicly acknowledged by the US military.
MILITARY
WRAL

Macron, Putin discuss deescalating Belarus border tensions

In the almost two-hour talk, they also agreed upon the “need for a humanitarian effort for the migrants” but did not announce any concrete steps, according to the Elysee statement. The EU says Moscow has a role in building the migration pressure and could actively help in easing it. The...
POLITICS
WRAL

Israeli minister to visit Morocco, boost defense ties

JERUSALEM — Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz will visit Morocco later this month and sign an agreement with his counterpart on enhancing security cooperation, his office said Tuesday. Morocco was one of four Arab countries that agreed to normalize ties with Israel last year under the so-called Abraham Accords brokered...
MIDDLE EAST
Finger Lakes Times

Putin masses troops to tell NATO to stay out of Ukraine

MOSCOW — Vladimir Putin has a message for the U.S. and its allies: Moscow won’t tolerate creeping expansion by their armed forces into Ukraine. That’s what he’s told German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other Western officials who have called in recent days to warn him about what they say is a new accumulation of tanks and troops near the border with his neighbor that has Washington and some other capitals worried that the Russian president could be planning a repeat of the 2014 invasion.
POLITICS

