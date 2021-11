The Golden State Warriors are undoubtedly one of the best-performing teams in this season so far. With a score of 8-1, they are currently leading the Western Conference. The warriors build their momentum since the first quarter started and made sure to ride that momentum wave till the end. They dominated all the quarters. It was a full house show with everything: Ball passing, ball rotations, 3-pointer, dunks, solid defense, and some turnovers. The Warriors are slowly creating their success recipe again and the good news is that Klay Thompson isn’t even back yet.

