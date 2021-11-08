Dallas Homicide Detectives Arrest Kerry Lamont Webb In Connection To James Arthur Davis Slaying

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Homicide detectives in Dallas arrested Kerry Lamont Webb, 51, in connection to the slaying of James Arthur Davis, 51, on Nov. 7.

Davis was found fatally shot at 3400 S. Malcolm X Boulevard. He was lying on the ground in the parking lot of a business unresponsive with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported Davis to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Webb is currently in the Dallas County Jail, charged with murder.

A magistrate will set his bond.