CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Indiana Pacers: 2 studs, 1 dud from gutsy win over the Sacramento Kings

By Nicolas Kyle Pring
FanSided
FanSided
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefense was the narrative for the Indiana Pacers as they escaped in Sacramento for a gutsy win to improve their record to 4-7. Fresh off a disappointing collapse the other night against the Trail Blazers, the Blue and Gold managed to keep an offensively dangerous Kings squad in check, holding them...

8points9seconds.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Indiana Pacers: 3 takeaways from statement win against the New York Knicks

Facing one of their toughest challenges to date, the Indiana Pacers managed to score a statement win against the rejuvenated New York Knicks last night, improving to 3-6 in the season. Their first win streak of the campaign comes at a perfect time, giving the team momentum before they embark on a Western Conference road trip .
NBA
FanSided

Utah Jazz: 3 studs and 1 dud in home win vs Kings

The Utah Jazz defeated the Sacramento Kings last night for the second time in this young NBA season, 119-113. We’d previously written that the Jazz ought to take the Kings seriously: while that remains true, they’re officially halfway towards a season sweep of the beleaguered California franchise. Meanwhile, the Utah Jazz advance to 6-1 in a season that continues to bolster their championship aspirations. Last night was not the cleanest victory that Salt Lake City’s finest are capable of: without spoiling the article, we’ll say that one increasingly ugly shooting slump continued.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
FanSided

Phoenix Suns: 3 Takeaways from Awkward Victory over Sacramento Kings

With roughly seven minutes to play during the final period, the Phoenix Suns led the Sacramento Kings by 18 points, looking to iron over a crushing loss against them from two weeks ago. Believing their nights to be over, Jae Crowder, JaVale McGee, and Chris Paul watched the onslaught from the bench, cheering and dancing as their teammates blew the game open.
NBA
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: Two Tyreses are better than one

There are two players in the NBA right now with the first name Tyrese. The duo were both drafted in the first round of the 2020 NBA Draft, are both in their second professional season, and are both starters for their respective teams, but other than that, the duo don’t have a whole lot in common.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harrison Barnes
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Domantas Sabonis
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
FanSided

Utah Jazz: 1 stud and 2 duds from first home loss vs Pacers

The Utah Jazz may be developing a bad habit of playing down to their competition. Last night’s 111-100 loss against the Indiana Pacers marked the third time this season that the club lost to a sub .500 team. Unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be the only bad habit the Jazz are developing: dust-ups, skirmishes and ejections are becoming routine for this team. Last night’s conflict was particularly intense, resulting in ejections for Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles in the fourth quarter. We’ll touch more on that later, but the Utah Jazz can’t pin this loss on the refs. They lost this game of their own volition.
NBA
FOX59

Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 4th straight loss, 118-113

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — For Indiana Pacers coach Rick Carlisle, Justin Holiday is a nice luxury to have in the second unit. Holiday came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points in the Indiana Pacers’ 118-113 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night. “Justin is a very good player as a started in […]
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense#The Indiana Pacers#The Denver Nuggets
FanSided

Pacers vs Knicks NBA live stream reddit for Nov. 15

The 6-8 Indiana Pacers travel to NYC to challenge the 7-6 New York Knicks on Monday, Nov. 15 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. On Monday night, the Knicks will host the Pacers for what the New York team hopes will be starkly different from their last encounter. Earlier this month, they traveled to Indianapolis and left with a 111-98 loss.
NBA
975thefanatic.com

The Seth Curry Trade Was Absolute Highway Robbery

The Philadelphia 76ers have not exactly had the perfect history when it comes to roster moves. In recent memory, there are very few trades that have worked out exceptionally well for the team. In fairness, a lot of the moves prior to 2016 were for the sole purpose of compiling draft capital, but even since 2000, the Sixers had the Dikembe Mutombo trade, the Kings pick swap in 2017, and not much else. Enter Daryl Morey as President of Basketball Operations. Morey was hired by the team exactly a year ago yesterday, and the fruits of one of his early roster decisions have never been riper than they were last night on the anniversary of his hiring (remember, last year’s season started late because of COVID). Just 14 days after taking over in Philly, Daryl Morey completed a draft day trade sending Josh Richardson and the 36th overall pick in the 2020 draft to the Dallas Mavericks for Seth Curry. At the time, it was a semi-exciting move that brought in a shooter whose brother’s name carried more weight than his. Now, almost a year later, it looks like one of the biggest fleeces in the past decade of NBA trades.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Sacramento Kings
NewsBreak
Gold
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
FanSided

FanSided

183K+
Followers
373K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy