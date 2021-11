Picture this, you’re a senior in high school giving Mom and Dad a hug, and taking that “last first day photo.” You may feel a sigh of relief at the time but also know on that back burner life as you know it is about to undergo a serious change. I remember this feeling like it was yesterday and asking myself the night before “so, what’s next?” For some this may be attending trade school, for others that may be going back to the family business. For me however, that answer to the question was college to study agriculture. The fact of the matter was at the time I had no plan for what was next. All I could think about was trying to find the best college for my skill set that would launch me into a rewarding and well-paid professional career in production agriculture.

