Middle East

Powerful Iranian general visited Iraq after attack on PM

By QASSIM ABDUL-ZAHRA Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

BAGHDAD — A top Iranian general visited Baghdad after the assassination attempt against Iraq's prime minister, and said Tehran and its allies had nothing to do with the drone attack that lightly injured the Iraqi leader, two Iraqi politicians said Monday. News of the visit came as an Iraqi...

www.startribune.com

Minneapolis Star Tribune

UN condemns attempts to discredit Iraq's recent election

UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Security Council on Monday condemned attempts to discredit Iraq's election and deplored the use of violence to settle election-related grievances. The U.N.'s most powerful body congratulated the Iraqi government and the Independent High Electoral Commission for conducting "a technically well-managed and generally peaceful election" on Oct. 10. It welcomed the findings of the commission and the U.N. political mission in Iraq that partial manual recounts of votes in polling stations matched the reported electronic results.
WORLD
The Independent

Air Force official says US to maintain presence in Mideast

The top U.S. Air Force general in the Mideast said Saturday that American airmen would continue to be stationed in the region even as military planners consider competition with China and Russia as Washington s next major challenge. Speaking to journalists ahead of the Dubai Airshow, Lt. Gen. Gregory Guillot acknowledged that presence “could adjust" after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in August. The U.S. Air Force operates a major base in nearby Qatar, which oversaw operations in Afghanistan, as well as Iraq and Syria. “But I don’t see any scenario where the United States does not have an...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Person
Barham Salih
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Tension rises in Iraq after failed bid to assassinate PM

BAGHDAD (AP) — The failed assassination attempt against Iraq’s prime minister at his residence Sunday has ratcheted up tensions following last month’s parliamentary elections, in which the Iran-backed militias were the biggest losers. Helicopters circled in the Baghdad skies throughout the day, while troops and patrols deployed around Baghdad and...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iraq PM survives armed drone attack on his home

Troops deployed around Baghdad on Sunday following the failed assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted the residence of Iraq’s prime minister. The attack significantly ramped up tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Seven of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi’s security guards...
MIDDLE EAST
newschain

Iraq PM unharmed after being targeted by drone attack

Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi survived an assassination attempt with armed drones that targeted his residence . The attack, in the early hours of Sunday, is a major escalation amid tensions sparked by the refusal of Iran-backed militias to accept last month’s parliamentary election results. Two Iraqi officials told The...
MIDDLE EAST
Shore News Network

Drone attack targets Iraq PM, who escapes unhurt, says military

BAGHDAD (Reuters) -A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt. The attack, which security sources said injured several members of Kadhimi’s personal protection, came after...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Iraq PM calls for 'calm' after drone attack on his residence

Iraq's Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhemi said he was unhurt and appealed for "calm and restraint" after a drone attack on his residence in Baghdad's Green Zone early Sunday as political tensions mount in the country. "I'm doing fine, praise be to God, and I call for calm and restraint on the part of everyone for the good of Iraq," Kadhemi wrote on Twitter, after what his office called a "failed assassination attempt". Two security sources earlier confirmed the attack in the heavily-guarded Green Zone, which also hosts the US embassy and is frequently targeted by rocket attacks. A large number of security forces were deployed in and around the Zone following the attack, according to a security source.
MIDDLE EAST
dallassun.com

Iranian soldier killed after being shot on Iraq border

Tehran [Iran], November 6 (ANI/Xinhua): One Iranian soldier was killed on Friday in Iran's northwestern West Azerbaijan province during a border patrol, a semi-official website reported on Saturday. Conscript serviceman Reza Hedayati was hit by bullet fire on Friday morning around Mount Bolfat, an area "used as a transit point...
MIDDLE EAST
thedallasnews.net

ISIS-K is taking over Afghanistan. The US is to blame

The US failed to ensure stability in Afghanistan from 2001 through 2014. Instead, it promulgated policies that not only strengthened the Taliban, but also created pockets of ungovernable space that were then taken over by ISIS-K. A recent spate of suicide attacks, including Tuesday's brazen daytime assault on a military...
POLITICS
New York Post

Top Pentagon official: ISIS-K could attack US in ‘6 or 12 months’

The ISIS terror group’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K, could develop the ability to carry out attacks against America within a year, a top Defense Department official told lawmakers Tuesday. Senate Armed Services Committee chairman Jack Reed (D-RI), had asked Pentagon undersecretary for policy Colin Kahl if he agreed...
MILITARY
dallassun.com

US leaves Afghanistan, ISIS-K cashing opportunity?

Nanangar [Afghanistan], October 27 (ANI): The US exit from Afghanistan ending its 20 year-long war has left people to suffer Taliban hardliner rule with the emergence of ISIS Khorasan (ISIS-K) on its soil. The US is now gone from Afghanistan and a series of terror attacks have worsened the lives...
WORLD
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Iran's Soleimani was killed because he crossed U.S. red line with attacks on troops and diplomats, says former Trump adviser Gen Keith Kellogg in new book, contradicting official line that he was planning 'imminent' strikes

The death of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani was part of a deliberately 'disproportional response' because he crossed a 'red line' in killing an American and ordering an attack on the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, according to a new insider account of the Trump White House. In his new book, Gen....
MILITARY
AFP

Iraq to start repatriating citizens in Belarus Thursday: ministry

The Iraqi government said it is organising a repatriation flight on Thursday for its citizens stuck on the Poland-Belarus border on a "voluntary" basis. "Iraq will carry out a first flight for those who wish to return voluntarily on the 18th" of November from Belarus, foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed al-Sahaf told Iraqi television late Sunday. He did not say how many people would take the Minsk-Baghdad flight, but said Iraq had recorded 571 of its citizens stuck on the border who have said they are ready to return "voluntarily". Thousands of migrants from the Middle East, including many from northern Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, are camped out on the EU-Belarus border, creating a stand-off between the EU and US on one side and Belarus and its ally Russia on the other.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US says Syria airstrike investigated by NY Times 'legitimate'

The US Central Command said Sunday that a 2019 airstrike that killed civilians in Syria was "legitimate," after a New York Times investigation said the military had concealed the death of dozens of non-combatants. The newspaper published the results of its investigation on Saturday saying a US special task force operating in Syria -- sometimes leaving its military partners in the dark to preserve secrecy -- dropped three bombs on a cluster of civilians near the Islamic State group bastion of Baghouz, killing 70 people, mainly women and children. The report says a US legal officer "flagged the strike as a possible war crime" but that "at nearly every step, the military made moves that concealed the catastrophic strike." Drawing from confidential documents, interviews with personnel directly involved and officials with top security clearance, The New York Times found that the strike "was one of the largest civilian casualty incidents of the war against the Islamic State," albeit never publicly acknowledged by the US military.
MILITARY
AFP

Islamabad bids to quell rise in Pakistani Taliban attacks

Since the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, Pakistan's offshoot of the hardline Islamist group has ramped up attacks on its side of the border, leaving Islamabad scrambling to reach a peace deal. Still, peace talks between the two sides have angered many within Pakistan, who remember the brutal attacks on schools, hotels, churches and markets which killed around 70,000 people.
MIDDLE EAST
TheConversationCanada

More tragedy in Afghanistan is just beginning after the U.S. withdrawal

The Americans are gone, the war is over, but the worst is arguably yet to come in Afghanistan. The country is facing an unprecedented crisis. Afghan civilians have always disproportionately experienced the effects of war and they will now also disproportionately experience what may be an even worse peace — if one can even call it that. Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) is on the rise in the east, and the executions of former Afghan National Security Forces, peace activists and cultural icons are being carried out by the Taliban. Women and girls are in a particularly dangerous place as many...
POLITICS
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Gaza doctor's appeal for apology heard by top Israeli court

JERUSALEM — A Palestinian doctor appealed to Israel's Supreme Court on Monday to order the military to issue an official apology and compensation for a 2009 Israeli strike in Gaza that killed three of his daughters and a niece. For 13 years, Izzeldin Abuelaish has sought justice for what he...
MIDDLE EAST

