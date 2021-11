Ever since the C8 Corvette made its debut, the team at FuelTech have been at the forefront of modifying the mid-engine sports car. The performance company has made quite a few headlines along the way for breaking records related to the new platform, and it appears they aren't done quite yet. Thanks to a video recently uploaded by FuelTech, we can now watch as their twin-turbocharged C8 smashes through the 1/4 mile in under nine seconds at Orlando Speed World in Bithlo, Florida.

