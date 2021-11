Liberty QB Malik Willis and Ole Miss QB Matt Corral collide Saturday in what will be a must see for 2022 NFL Draft fans and evaluators. As the readers here know by now, the 2022 NFL Draft doesn’t exactly feature the cream of the crop in terms of quarterback prospects. It’s not a class that measures up to the past couple classes, but that doesn’t mean it’s devoid of talent. There are still a group of signal-callers that could hear their name called in the first round next spring. Two of those quarterbacks will meet this Saturday in what should be one of the most anticipated games of the season, for us NFL Draft nerds anyway.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO