The news broke this week that G2 Esports’ highly publicized and extremely lucrative sale of Luka “Perkz” Perkovic to Cloud9 last summer had a contract clause preventing the player’s sale to another org, specifically G2’s chief rivals Fnatic. This has caused some significant outrage among fans and led to Riot Games stating that while the clause would not lead to censure for G2, it would also not be enforced by Riot themselves, who plan to prevent such clauses being inserted in future (for some unknown reason), claiming they are not aligned with Riot’s values.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO