CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for root gratin with anchovy cream and breadcrumbs

By Thomasina Miers
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yukxz_0cpypmld00
Photograph: Yuki Sugiura/The Guardian. Food styling: Jenny White. Prop styling: Aya Nishimura. Food assistant: Toni Musgrave.

Although most of us love a spud, how many of us swear allegiance to the tarnished, orange flesh of a swede, the creamy, nutty delights of a parsnip or the bright, white celeriac with its mass of Medusa-like roots? But with a few well-chosen ingredients, these earthy root vegetables are easily transformed. Here, I bake them in a heady, garlicky, thyme-scented cream seasoned with softened onions and melted anchovies, and showered with rosemary- and cheese-flecked crumbs, allowing the roots to sparkle with their rich, velvety goodness.

Root gratin with anchovy cream and breadcrumbs

Ogleshield and Witheridge are two cheeses whose flavours are exceptional when heated and grilled; parmesan, mature cheddar or Lincolnshire poacher would work wonders here, too.

Prep 15 min

Cook 1 hr 30 min

Serves 6

100g unsalted butter

2 large white onions

, peeled and sliced (about 350g)

4 large garlic cloves, peeled and sliced

30g anchovy fillets, roughly chopped

2-3 tbsp thyme leaves

Salt and pepper

250ml double cream

300ml chicken or vegetable stock

400g parsnips or swede

, peeled and cut into ½cm-thick slices

400g celeriac, peeled and cut into ½cm-thick slices

400g waxy potatoes, such as roosevelt or desiree, peeled and cut into ½cm-thick slices

For the breadcrumbs

150g fresh white breadcrumbs

1-2 tbsp thyme leaves

A few sprigs

rosemary, leaves picked and finely chopped

50-60g freshly grated Ogleshield (or cheddar, Lincolnshire Poacher or parmesan)

3 tbsp olive oil

Melt the butter in a wide, fairly shallow ovenproof dish (or just a wide frying pan – if it’s not ovenproof, transfer the mix to one later). Once melted, add the onions, garlic, anchovies and thyme, season generously and cook over a medium-low heat for about 25 minutes while you prepare the root veg. Do not let the onions colour and do not stop until they are meltingly soft.

Pour in the cream and stock, heat through and taste to check the seasoning, remembering that the root vegetables will absorb much of the saltiness. Remove from the heat.

Heat the oven to 190C (170C fan)/gas 5. Add the sliced vegetables to the onion cream and toss gently to coat (transfer the mix to an ovenproof dish now, if need be). Mix the breadcrumbs, thyme, rosemary and cheese in a bowl, then scatter over the the top of the vegetable mix, season the top lightly and drizzle with the oil.

Cover with a lid or foil and bake for 30 minutes. Remove the lid/foil and bake for another 20-25 minutes, until the vegetables are tender and the breadcrumbs golden. Leave to cool slightly before serving with steamed greens and/or sliced ham, roast chicken or a pork chop.

The simple flex

The anchovy adds delicious saltiness to this indulgent gratin (pancetta cubes would have a similar effect); if you leave them out, stir some mild umami-rich chilli flakes, such as urfa or ancho, lots of black pepper and nutmeg, or even Marmite into the cream.

Comments / 1

Related
The Guardian

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for coronation cauliflower salad

Perhaps it’s my love of the writings of Constance Spry and Margaret Costa, and the nostalgic world their writings conjure; perhaps it’s my unfettered obsession with mango chutney and any foods I can ladle it on or in (bhajis, devilled eggs, sandwiches … the list goes on); or perhaps it’s just my passion for spices and the way they transport me to far-off lands. No matter. The subtle spicing of “coronation” anything, and the exuberant, sprightly panicle of garlic, lemon, fresh herbs, coriander seeds and pomegranate, make this a blissful midweek dinner.
RECIPES
The Guardian

From roast aubergine to cheesy gratin: Yotam Ottolenghi’s recipes for crisps

We love crisps in the UK – in fact, we got through about 162,900 tons in the 52 weeks ending March 2021, which is a lot of lockdown crunching. Crisps make a great snack, of course (I’m a ready-salted guy, incidentally), but they’re also a wonderfully useful ingredient to build into your cooking. Texture-wise, they’re a fast track to crunch, while flavour-wise they’re a fast track to dialling up the seasoning. Satisfaction-wise, that combination is very hard to resist.
RECIPES
The Guardian

Thomasina Miers’ recipe for a roast celeriac and chicory salad with lentils and apples

Celeriac is an acquired taste. When I was younger, I was fed so much parsnip, swede and celeriac that they felt like an assault on my underdeveloped tastebuds. But pair this humble root with potato in a silky soup or olive-rich mash, and its celery flavour is calmed and softened; eat it raw in a classic remoulade, and its crunchy, light celery-ness is enhanced. Here, I roast it for ease (cutting those raw batons can be a faff) before tossing it in a remoulade-like dressing; the pairing with lots of crunchy, sweet, peppery ingredients allows the celeriac’s mellow sweetness to sing.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#Anchovy#Breadcrumbs#Gratin#Food Drink#Salt
Best Life

Never Store Your Potatoes Near This One Thing, Experts Say

Potatoes are one of America's favorite vegetables, and a quick and easy food staple to have on hand. But experts say that many of us are making a storage mistake that causes our spuds to spoil sooner. By keeping them near certain other produce items, potatoes tend to turn bad in a matter of days, prematurely sending them to your trash can or compost bin. Read on to find out which food item you should never store your potatoes near and how to make them last longer.
AGRICULTURE
myrecipes.com

Grandma's Best Thanksgiving Recipes

There's nothing quite as delicious as Thanksgiving at your grandmother's house. Moist turkey, fluffy dressing, vibrant vegetables, and rich desserts, grandma had a knack for making it all. Recreate a bit of that nostalgia with these grandma-created recipes, ranging from mains to sides and more, to make your tastiest Thanksgiving yet.
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipes.net

Smothered Cabbage Recipe

Easy and hearty, this smothered cabbage dish is made with ham hock, pork shank, and cabbage, for a delicious bite perfect for everyday lunch. Combine water, ham hock, and pork shank in a large pot. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer for about 2 hours until meat is cooked through. Drain and set meat aside to cool to room temperature, about 20 minutes.
RECIPES
gordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Sheet Cake (23-Minute Recipe)

This peanut butter sheet cake is so creamy and moist that you will love it! Simple and easy to prepare this is one of my favorite quick cake recipes. It took me just 23 minutes to prepare it plus 20 minutes cooking time. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the...
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
happeningsmagazinepa.com

Kielbasa, Cabbage and Potato Soup

In a large pot, heat oil over low heat. Add onion, cabbage, potatoes, water, broth, bay leaf, thyme, paprika and salt. Bring to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer, partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the cabbage and potatoes are tender, about 20 minutes. Meanwhile, put a little oil in a large nonstick frying pan over moderate heat. Add kielbasa and cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove the kielbasa from the pan and add to the soup. Remove the bay leaf. Makes 4 servings.
RECIPES
countryliving.com

Classic Chicken Pot Pie

Topped with a golden, flaky crust and oozing creamy chicken and veggies, a scoop of this this pot pie on a cold day is pure heaven. This recipe originally appeared in Cheryl Day's Treasury of Southern Baking. For Filling:. 4 tbsp. (1/2 stick) unsalted butter. medium-size sweet onion, diced. cloves...
RECIPES
kcparent.com

Christmas Cookie Recipes

The holidays and cookies go hand-in-hand, and children love helping in the kitchen. We asked our Facebook Fans to share some of their favorite cookie recipes. Cream together the butter and sugar. Stir in eggs, molasses and vinegar. Sift and add flour, ginger, baking soda, cinnamon and cloves. Let the dough stand at room temperature 15-30 minutes. Form the dough into ¾ inch balls. Bake on greased cookie sheet about 12 minutes at exactly 325 degrees (too hot will cause the cookies to brown too much). The cookies are done when they have an even honey-brown color all over the surface. They will begin to swell at first as they get brown, and will then begin to sink around the edges. Let them cool at least a minute or two before removing from the pan, then they will flatten out and crinkle like gingersnaps! ~ Evelyn Bartlow, Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
EatThis

Costco Just Brought Back 2 Beloved Holiday Bakery Items

Several holiday food items are already on shelves at Costco warehouses across the country. Now, the beloved bakery section is starting to get in on the fun. What's popping up alongside the roster of fall favorites that includes apple crumb muffins, double-crust apple pie, and pumpkin streusel muffins? Not one but two holiday bakery items.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
who13.com

What’s Cooking: the easiest ice cream pie recipe ever!

Erin Port from Simple Purposeful Living shares her recipe for The Easiest Ice Cream Pie Recipe Ever!. It’s a great alternative or addition to pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving!. You can find the recipe on simplepurposefulliving.com!
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
The Guardian

The Guardian

54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy