Marriott Vacations Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings

Walmart Inc. (WMT) posted the strongest earnings and revenue growth in recent years during 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and the company has continued to post strong profit gains in the first two quarters of this year. This has come as government stimulus checks and rising worker wages have spurred a rebound in U.S. retail sales. Now, many experts say that supply chain disruptions and higher inflation threaten to slow the rebound in retail sales during the crucial holiday shopping season. That would have a major negative impact on Walmart, one of the nation's largest retailers by revenue.

RETAIL ・ 8 HOURS AGO