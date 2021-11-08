Officer struck by vehicle in west Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Columbus police officer was struck by a vehicle while sitting in his cruiser early Monday morning.

According to police, the officer was struck just before 4 a.m., in the 1800 block of Sullivant Avenue.

Dispatchers say the officer was initially treated at the scene but was later transported by another officer to an area hospital.

Police on scene say the officer was in his cruiser for a previous incident, when a vehicle crashed into him.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

