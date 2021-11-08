Columbus police: Woman, 75, shoots boy, 12, after she said she was maced, jumped

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A 75-year-old woman has been charged after she told Columbus police she fired a gun at people she said sprayed her with mace and assaulted her.

Peggy Howard, of Columbus, is facing felony assault charges stemming from the incident, which happened Saturday at approximately 7:14 p.m. in the 2100 block of Brentnell Avenue.

Police said officers responded to the location following a ShotSpotter alert. About two hours later, at approximately 9:17 p.m., police said Howard reported that she fired gunshots at people who maced and jumped her.

Officers responded to Howard’s call and found a woman and her 12-year-old son who had been grazed by the gunfire. The child was treated at the scene and released.

The victims positively identified Howard as the one who shot at them, police said.

Police did not disclose if Howard was indeed attacked or what, if any, role the victims played in the alleged attack.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2971.

