A market correction is likely coming, but most people should stay invested. There are a few scenarios when it makes sense to temporarily avoid investing. Investing in the stock market always carries risk, but now with a market correction likely, it can feel even riskier. There's a real chance that investors will lose some of their money in the short term, and it leaves some wondering whether they should sell or at least hold off on investing more until things are on the up and up again.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO