CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Hamrick Mills: Where Sustainability, Quality, and Innovation Come First

By SJ Guest Editorial
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3HkE_0cpymbsb00

Weaving Fabrics for a Better Tomorrow

Entirely committed to meeting the needs of its customers, Hamrick Mills also strives to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint in all of its operations. This is why they joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, to ensure the cotton used to manufacture their fabrics is grown following the highest sustainability standards—further protecting the planet’s ecological health and the wellbeing of future generations.

Hamrick Mills’ manufacturing processes meet or exceed every local, state, and federal requirement for environmental protection, energy and recycling. They use sustainably grown ﬁbers to create exceptional woven fabrics for the Apparel, Home Furnishings, and Industrial markets.

From woven fabrics for shirting, healthcare gowns and scrubs and career and performance apparel, and home textiles to rugged military and specialized industrial wovens, their manufacturing capacity is versatile and capable of integrating innovative specialty ﬁbers into their cotton blends, such as bamboo, Cocona®, or other fabrics for niche markets.

As a ﬁfth-generation, family-owned company, Hamrick Mills also knows the value of relationships. From the cotton farmer who plants the ﬁrst seed to the specialized weave technician and delivery driver taking the ﬁnished product to the market, every individual in the supply chain is a valuable and indispensable asset. So too are the communities that work for and support the cotton farms and fabric processing facilities.

Continuous Improvement is Central to the Future of U.S. Cotton Production

Brands, retailers, and especially buyers will be happy to know that the demand for ethical and sustainable fabrics is now a market reality. The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol continually promotes the highest quality sustainably grown cotton in line with the United Nations 2025 Sustainable Development Goals.

Their standards bring quantiﬁable and veriﬁable goals and measurements to the industry. Through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party veriﬁcation, the U. S. Trust Protocol ensures that land use, soil carbon, water management, soil loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efﬁciency are ﬁrst and foremost.

Choosing Trust Protocol cotton will give brands and retailers the critical assurances they need to know that the cotton ﬁber element of their supply chain is more sustainably grown and has lower environmental and social risks. Trust Protocol cotton suppliers earn the respect of brands and retailers from their sustainability credentials and Control Union Certiﬁcations achieved through the Field to Market Fieldprint Calculator.

Likewise, manufacturers that join the science-based U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol can be sure they are promoting responsibly produced quality ﬁber and supporting environmental and social wellbeing in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain.

Launched in 2020, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is already internationally recognized by Textile Exchange and Forum for the Future, and is a proud member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cotton 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge, Cotton 2040, and Cotton Up initiatives.

For more information, please visit: www.cottonusasourcing.com/hamrick-mills

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YVcKg_0cpymbsb00

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

The Children’s Place Sets 2025 Target for 100% Responsible Cotton Sourcing

The Children’s Place‘s second annual Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) report reveals its ambition to responsibly source 100 percent of the cotton it uses by 2025. From fiscal 2019 to 2020, which ended Jan. 1, 2021, the children’s wear retailer grew the amount of responsibly sourced cotton it used from just 6 percent to 46 percent. The company has made progress by improving its global cotton farming practices through membership in the Better Cotton Initiative (BCI). The next significant step in the company’s evolving raw material approach takes aim at polyester, according to Adrian Sherman, vice president, environment and social responsibility for...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Cotswold Industries – Innovative Manufacturing Solutions for a Better Tomorrow

Cotswold Industries is a third-generation family-owned business that knows the importance of protecting the planet. As large-scale providers of next-generation fabrics, they produce cutting-edge, quality technical textiles and blends for front-line professionals, including healthcare workers and the military. Cotswold takes their social and environmental responsibilities seriously and conducts all aspects of business following the highest ethical standards. Over 50 percent of their manufacturing takes place on U.S. soil, providing important jobs to Americans and supporting the national economy. They value the success and growth of their employees and every actor in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain—even overseas. In addition to fostering innovation and...
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Scaling Textile-to-Textile Recycling of Used Garments – The Holy Grail of Circular Textiles

Achieving circularity in textiles is an increasingly important topic on the industry agenda. However, at the present moment, this industry is still largely dominated by a linear business model, producing, consuming and throwing away more textiles than ever before. The transition to circularity is not an easy one, and it requires a collective, systemic approach. One of the three key components of a circular fashion model as defined by World Circular Textiles Day in their 2050 vision, is for “Raw materials to be renewable, recyclable and safe, and to be kept in continual circulation.” Effective textile-to-textile recycling of used garments at scale...
ENVIRONMENT
hbr.org

Data-Led Innovation Can Help Deliver Sustainability for All Stakeholders

Data-Led Innovation Can Help Deliver Sustainability for All Stakeholders. When implemented alongside other climate action strategies, a digital backbone allows enterprises to tackle climate change in the Connected Industrial Economy. By Peter Herweck. The U.N. has defined the 2020s as the “decade of action.” Limiting global warming to less than...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Innovation#Land Use#Water Management#Weaving Fabrics#Cocona
Sourcing Journal

H&M Promises to Halve Its Emissions Every 10 Years

By 2030, H&M says it will slash its carbon footprint by 56 percent from a 2019 baseline. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Kontoor Brands on Validating Its New Indigood Facility Certification

Kontoor Brands shared the process of its new Indigood Facility Certification. After enhancing its water-saving manufacturing program, Indigood, in March to include any water savings technology in apparel fabric production that uses at least 90 percent less water than conventional fabric production, Kontoor announced last month that it will further expand the program to include the certification. Textile manufacturing facilities consuming 90 percent less freshwater versus conventional fabric production, using 2018 data as a baseline, may qualify. Participating mills are sent an extensive pre-screening survey, after which the custom audit process begins, and may take up to three months to complete. Kontoor works with...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Recycling
progressivegrocer.com

Meijer Paves Way for Innovative Sustainability With New Michigan Project

Sustainability may involve a circular economy, but recycling plastic bags is a two-way street — or at least a parking lot — at a Meijer store in Michigan. Meijer and Dow recently collaborated to create a durable parking lot made with 12,500 pounds of post-consumer recycled plastic at a supercenter in Holland, Mich.
MICHIGAN STATE
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

5 Ways to Boost Sustainable Innovation in Packaging Operations

Gone are the days when packaging was seen as something solely needed to make products safer and easier to handle while also protecting them during storage, transport and delivery. Driven by changing consumer demands and expectations, as well as supply chain efficiency initiatives, packaging has become a a strategic component of the entire supply chain.
AGRICULTURE
Sourcing Journal

Lenzing, Birla Might Be World’s ‘Greenest’ Viscose Suppliers

Companies are being “very clear they now exclusively purchase their supply from ‘green shirt’ producers,” the CanopyStyle report said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Frontier Yarns: Leading the World in Sustainable Cotton Yarn Manufacturing

As one of the world’s largest producers of 100 percent cotton and polyester/cotton-blend yarns, Frontier Yarns takes its responsibility to protect the environment seriously. Not only does Frontier strive to be an industry leader for product quality and commitment to customer service, but it also delivers the assurance that the ﬁbers in their yarns are derived from sustainably grown cotton. Frontier’s yarns are used to produce high-quality garments, industrial and medical textiles, bedding and other types of fabrics. Frontier has perfected the yarn spinning process by applying state-of-the-art automated technology and innovation to every phase of the yarn manufacturing process. Its numerous...
ADVOCACY
Sourcing Journal

Here’s How Recycled Denim Helps America

When people talk about America the Beautiful, they’re definitely not referring to the 292.4 million tons of waste — which includes more than 17 million tons of textiles — the country generated in 2018, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). But on November 15, America Recycles Day aims to improve both the country and the planet by encouraging more mindfulness in consumption, promoting the benefits of recycling and explaining how consumers can both “recycle more and recycle right.” America Recycles Day began in 1994 and is now a Keep America Beautiful program, one that strives to inspire communities and individuals...
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Cotton Supply Chain & Sustainability to Feature at Supima’s Harvest Symposium

Raw materials are the building blocks of the garment industry. But with multiple tiers of the supply chain separating fiber makers from brands and retailers, there is often a disconnect between the two parties. Coinciding with the harvest season, Supima, the luxury brand for American Pima cotton, has sought to bring the apparel and home fashion industries together via an annual event. Since 2019, the company has been hosting the Supima Harvest Symposium, which enables industry leaders from across the supply chain to see firsthand the care that goes into producing the world’s finest cotton and hear how growers and ginners...
AGRICULTURE
CNET

Sustainable investing: What it is and where to start

This story is part of The Cost of Climate Change, CNET's coverage of how the changing climate impacts a range of financial issues. The challenges of climate change are so macro -- so big and so daunting -- that they often only magnify the limits of our own individual agency. How can one person's action make an impact on an international fossil fuel industry that's deeply entrenched in our lives and economy? Well, in fact, there are many things we can each do in our own lives to make a difference. And perhaps one of the most significant is directing our financial resources toward the corporations, products and investments that will help fight climate change, instead of accelerating it.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Upstream Focus: Aegean Apparel Exporters’ Association’s Burak Sertbaş on Material Sourcing, Sustainability & Turkey’s Strengths

In this Q&A, Burak Sertbaş discusses the need for shared values along the supply chain and what sets Turkey apart as a sourcing destination. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ADVOCACY
acs.org

Sustainability Through Innovation: A Conversation with Industry Experts

Sustainability must be built into every innovation from the ground up, not bolted-on at the end of the process. Join industry innovation experts from Proctor & Gamble, DuPont, and Ascend Performance Materials as they discuss how technical design choices are made with sustainability in mind to minimize overall carbon footprint while at the same time delighting consumers.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Canada Goose Nabs Responsible Down Certification

Canada Goose said the RDS aligns with its focus on manufacturing best-in-class products that epitomize sustainable innovation. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

72% of Consumers Interested in Recycling, Reuse and Reducing Waste

“In a sustainable journey, the circular economy is an investment today for how we should do business in the future,” a Capgemini exec said. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
ENVIRONMENT
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
250
Followers
1K+
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy