Hamrick Mills: Where Sustainability, Quality, and Innovation Come First

Weaving Fabrics for a Better Tomorrow

Entirely committed to meeting the needs of its customers, Hamrick Mills also strives to reduce the environmental impact and carbon footprint in all of its operations. This is why they joined the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol, to ensure the cotton used to manufacture their fabrics is grown following the highest sustainability standards—further protecting the planet’s ecological health and the wellbeing of future generations.

Hamrick Mills’ manufacturing processes meet or exceed every local, state, and federal requirement for environmental protection, energy and recycling. They use sustainably grown ﬁbers to create exceptional woven fabrics for the Apparel, Home Furnishings, and Industrial markets.

From woven fabrics for shirting, healthcare gowns and scrubs and career and performance apparel, and home textiles to rugged military and specialized industrial wovens, their manufacturing capacity is versatile and capable of integrating innovative specialty ﬁbers into their cotton blends, such as bamboo, Cocona®, or other fabrics for niche markets.

As a ﬁfth-generation, family-owned company, Hamrick Mills also knows the value of relationships. From the cotton farmer who plants the ﬁrst seed to the specialized weave technician and delivery driver taking the ﬁnished product to the market, every individual in the supply chain is a valuable and indispensable asset. So too are the communities that work for and support the cotton farms and fabric processing facilities.

Continuous Improvement is Central to the Future of U.S. Cotton Production

Brands, retailers, and especially buyers will be happy to know that the demand for ethical and sustainable fabrics is now a market reality. The U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol continually promotes the highest quality sustainably grown cotton in line with the United Nations 2025 Sustainable Development Goals.

Their standards bring quantiﬁable and veriﬁable goals and measurements to the industry. Through sophisticated data collection and independent third-party veriﬁcation, the U. S. Trust Protocol ensures that land use, soil carbon, water management, soil loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and energy efﬁciency are ﬁrst and foremost.

Choosing Trust Protocol cotton will give brands and retailers the critical assurances they need to know that the cotton ﬁber element of their supply chain is more sustainably grown and has lower environmental and social risks. Trust Protocol cotton suppliers earn the respect of brands and retailers from their sustainability credentials and Control Union Certiﬁcations achieved through the Field to Market Fieldprint Calculator.

Likewise, manufacturers that join the science-based U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol can be sure they are promoting responsibly produced quality ﬁber and supporting environmental and social wellbeing in the ﬁeld-to-mill supply chain.

Launched in 2020, U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol is already internationally recognized by Textile Exchange and Forum for the Future, and is a proud member of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Cotton 2025 Sustainable Cotton Challenge, Cotton 2040, and Cotton Up initiatives.

For more information, please visit: www.cottonusasourcing.com/hamrick-mills