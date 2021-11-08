CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Daniel Ortega easily wins re-election in Nicaragua; vote widely condemned

By UPI Staff
UPI News
UPI News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3guBCg_0cpymWPq00

Nov. 8 (UPI) -- Early returns show that Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega cruised to an easy victory in the Central American country's election on Sunday -- a vote that many Western nations, including the United States, say was no election at all.

Returns on Monday showed that the ballots cast in Nicaragua on Sunday are heavily supportive of Ortega, who's been the country's leader since 2007.

The Nicaraguan electoral council said that Ortega secured another five years in office after receiving 75% of more than 1 million counted ballots.

Ortega, a former Marxist rebel who helped overthrow Nicaragua's Somoza dictatorship during the 1970s, painted Sunday's election as a choice between peace and economic stability over terror and chaos.

Many observers and critics, however, say that Ortega has veered into a dictatorship similar to the one he helped overthrow more than 40 years ago. They say his government effectively crushed every legitimate challenger before the election and left no one but Ortega on the ballot as a viable option.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30rKlz_0cpymWPq00

"This isn't an election, this is a farce," said Berta Valle, the wife of one of the jailed opposition leaders, according to The New York Times. "No one will elect anyone, because the only candidate is Daniel Ortega."

U.S. President Joe Biden called Nicaragua's a "pantomime election," and said it was "neither free nor fair, and certainly not democratic."

"The arbitrary imprisonment of nearly 40 opposition figures since May, including seven potential presidential candidates, and the blocking of political parties from participation rigged the outcome well before election day," Biden said in a statement Sunday.

Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado said his country would not recognize the result of the election and called for the release of Nicaragua's political prisoners. The Spanish government also said Ortega has created an authoritarian regime.

Comments / 2

Related
AFP

US sanctions Nicaragua officials over 'sham' elections

The United States on Monday announced new sanctions against Nicaragua government officials and the public prosecutor over recent "sham" elections that saw long-time leader Daniel Ortega win a fourth straight presidential term. The US Treasury "designated the Public Ministry of Nicaragua (the federal public prosecutor's office)... as well as nine officials of the Government of Nicaragua in response to the sham national elections," a statement from the department said. Britain and Canada also announced new sanctions against several prominent Nicaraguans, including the country's first lady and vice-president. In the months ahead of the November 7 election, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, virtually assuring victory for Ortega and the vice president, his wife Rosario Murillo.
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

Mexico expresses concern, but won't condemn Nicaragua vote

Mexico’s representative at the Organization of American States said her government had expressed “concerns” to Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega about his country's deeply questioned elections, but said Mexico won’t support any OAS measure condemning the Nov. 7 vote. Nicaragua’s Supreme Electoral Council said that with nearly all the ballots counted from Sunday's election, Ortega had won more than 75% of the votes. The outcome was never in doubt after his government jailed seven of the leading potential opposition candidates, clearing the field for Ortega to sweep to a fourth consecutive five-year term. U.S. officials have called the vote a...
POLITICS
Washington Post

The Arizona ‘audit’ did its job perfectly. A new poll confirms it.

Over the course of months, the political world debated a Republican “audit” of the votes in Arizona’s most populous county. While this was widely understood as a fraudulent effort to find new “evidence” that Donald Trump didn’t lose the state, what passed underappreciated was its deeper purpose: to fuel doubts about Joe Biden’s victory simply by virtue of its mere existence.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Psaki does damage control for Kamala Harris' reputation as poll numbers plummet

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki defended Vice President Kamala Harris' position in the Biden administration on Sunday amid her sinking poll numbers. "For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," Psaki tweeted.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Daniel Ortega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicaragua#Political Prisoners#Election Day#Central American#Western#Marxist#The New York Times#Costa Rican#Spanish
Fox News

CNN commentators fume after CNN report on Kamala Harris office dysfunction: 'I had to push back heavily'

Two liberal CNN commentators who support Vice President Kamala Harris are unhappy with their outlet's own story outlining frustration and dysfunction in her office. A lengthy CNN piece Sunday outlined mutual exasperation between Harris and President Joe Biden's offices as her approval rating dips, with the former's aides feeling hung out to dry as she tackles thankless tasks without White House cover, and the latter's staff having "thrown up their hands" at her "lack of focus," as CNN put it.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

'Terrorists' at the Border? To Please Donald Trump, Homeland Security Tweaked Reports

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. Continual role-changes and chaos at the Department of Homeland Security essentially destroyed the department's ability to secure the homeland. On November 15, for example, Chad Wolf was stripped of power. A federal judge in New York City ruled that Wolf was unlawfully serving as the Acting Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, violating the rules of succession and the Vacancies Reform Act. His orders, therefore, the judge said, particularly those relating to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, were "not an exercise of legal authority," nullifying the Trump administration's suspension of the program.
POTUS
CBS Miami

‘We Want To Send A Very Clear Message To Thugs In Power;’ Hundreds Rally In Miami In Support Of Planned Protests In Cuba

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in downtown Miami Sunday hoping their cries for freedom will reach the Cuban people, who are planning on taking to the streets of the island nation on Monday to launch protests against the government. The demonstrators chanted slogans such as “down with the dictatorship” or “Freedom, freedom,” in rejection of the Cuban regime that has ruled the island for 62 years. Earlier in the day, dozens of vehicles gathered at Tamiami Park to participate in a caravan to downtown Miami’s Freedom Tower. At around 2:30 p.m. CBS4 cameras showed about 100 demonstrators gathered in...
MIAMI, FL
Border Report

Longtime South Texas Democrat switches to the Republican Party

A veteran South Texas state representative from Rio Grande City who recently sponsored a controversial redistricting amendment in the Legislature, has switched to the Republican party. State Rep. Ryan Guillen on Monday appeared at a news conference with Gov. Greg Abbott in Floresville, Texas, and announced he will not be running as a Democrat during his next election campaign for District 31, which includes a large section of the border in Starr County.
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Supporters Didn't Appreciate Barack Obama's 'So-Called Wisdom'

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. If President Trump had been running the country, he stopped after Friday, November 13, focusing almost all of his attention on election results and his Stop the Steal claims. Republicans also began lining up behind the president, and not just the right wing of the party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
214K+
Followers
44K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy