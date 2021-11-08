CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bradley Beal Blasts Famous Politician for Trying to Get ‘Cool Points’ by Tweeting Him and Other NBA Stars: ‘You Know Damn Well I Ain’t Rockin’ With You’

By David Wysong
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has fans across the country, as his elite ability to get the ball into the basket has made him one of the NBA’s most popular players. However, while he likely receives encouraging messages from die-hard basketball fans every day, a supportive tweet rubbed him the wrong...

