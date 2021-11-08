Why software testing needs explainable AI

Over the past two years, the world has evolved to a new normal after the COVID-19 pandemic paralyzed or otherwise destabilized economies, including governments closing down economic systems through strict measures. From the cessation of international flights to the enforcement of lockdowns, businesses had to close their premises and employees had to transition to working from home. As a result, browsing traffic and the use of other online tools (such as video conferencing and streaming services) shot up drastically — with a corollary increase in traffic for IT firms and cloud computing. Every firm geared up to hire more IT specialists to boost capacity to handle demand. According to the economic data analytics advisors, Emsi, cloud computing job postings grew more than 90% between 2017 and 2020 — a whopping four times more than the overall tech job growth! Neo4j Inc., a cloud database company, almost doubled its employees during the pandemic.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO