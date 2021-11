DENVER (CBS4) — A first-of-its-kind exhibit is now dazzling the Denver Art Museum.(credit: CBS) “It’s the lost generation of American art history,” curator Timothy Standring told CBS4. “Whistler to Cassatt: American Painters in France” features more than 100 paintings during that period, made between 1855 and 1913.(credit: CBS) Standring continued to describe the experience, “It’s also a braided narrative of American artists who had imitated much of what was going on in France. American art history is much richer because of it.” As visitors gaze upon the works of art, they can expect to learn more about 38 different artists from institutions across America...

